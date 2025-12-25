Why Holiday Stress Makes Parents Less Emotionally Honest

Lower expectations, share responsibilities, and allow rest to reduce holiday stress and protect your wellbeing.

This Christmas, many households are filled with festive lights, packed schedules and growing expectations. But beneath the celebrations, a growing number of parents are quietly struggling with exhaustion — and new research suggests that this stress may make it harder for them to be emotionally open with their children.A recent study tracking nearly 300 parents in the UK during the Christmas period has found that rising levels of parental burnout are closely linked to emotional suppression. As stress builds, parents are more likely to hide their true feelings and present a cheerful front, even when they feel overwhelmed. While this coping strategy may seem protective in the moment, researchers warn it can have longer-term consequences for both parental wellbeing and children’s emotional development.Parental burnout is a relatively new but increasingly studied concept, defined by chronic exhaustion, emotional distancing from children and a reduced sense of fulfilment in the parenting role. Previous research has linked burnout to depression, strained relationships and less effective parenting. However, most studies have relied on one-time surveys, offering only a snapshot of what is actually a fluctuating, day-to-day experience.To better understand how burnout unfolds in real life, researchers led by Dr Ziwen Teuber at the University of Luxembourg followed 293 UK parents across the Christmas season. Participants completed brief smartphone surveys multiple times a day, allowing researchers to capture real-time changes in stress and emotional expression.“Christmas is a particularly intense period for parents,” Teuber explained. “Routines are disrupted, financial pressure increases, and there’s often a strong sense of responsibility to create a magical experience for children. At the same time, parents have fewer opportunities to rest and recover.”The study found that as burnout increased, parents became more likely to suppress their true emotions. Rather than expressing tiredness, frustration or overwhelm, many reported putting on a brave face or displaying emotions they did not genuinely feel.Although concealing stress may seem like a way to protect children, researchers caution that it can backfire. Suppressing emotions can worsen parents’ own mental health over time, while also limiting children’s opportunities to learn how emotions work.“Children learn emotional regulation by observing adults,” Teuber said. “When parents acknowledge feelings in a calm and age-appropriate way, children learn that emotions — even difficult ones — are normal and manageable.”When honesty is replaced by emotional masking, children may miss those learning moments. Meanwhile, parents carry the additional burden of bottling up stress, increasing the risk of longer-term burnout.The findings were published in the journalA separate analysis of the same dataset found no major difference between mothers and fathers in overall burnout levels. However, mothers tended to shoulder more of the invisible “cognitive load” — the planning, organising and mental tracking required to make Christmas run smoothly.This includes remembering school events, organizing gifts, managing schedules and anticipating everyone’s needs. While often unseen, this mental labor contributes significantly to stress levels.Psychologist Patrik Bogdán of the University of Pécs, who studies parental burnout, said the findings challenge the idea that good emotional skills alone can protect parents. “Even parents who are skilled at regulating emotions can struggle when stress accumulates faster than they can recover,” he said.Cultural expectations around Christmas can make burnout worse. The season is often portrayed as a time of warmth, harmony and togetherness, creating pressure to live up to an ideal that may be unrealistic.“Christmas is often framed as a time to slow down, but for many families it becomes a period of intense pressure,” Bogdán said. “When parents feel they must live up to an ideal version of the ‘perfect’ holiday, self-criticism and exhaustion can quickly follow.”Parenting coach and author Anita Cleare describes burnout as an “occupational hazard” of modern parenting. “When the demands placed on parents exceed their resources, burnout becomes very likely,” she said.She notes that the emotional detachment associated with burnout is the opposite of what many parents are striving for during the holidays. “Parents want connection, but the endless to-do lists — gifts, events, traditions — leave them with little emotional capacity left.”Experts emphasize that burnout is not a personal failure, but a response to prolonged stress. They suggest several practical steps that can help parents protect their wellbeing during the festive period:Cleare encourages families to let go of unnecessary traditions. “You don’t need matching pyjamas or perfectly planned activities. Choose what genuinely matters to your family and let the rest go.”Teuber recommends age-appropriate emotional honesty. Saying something simple like, “I’m feeling a bit tired today,” can reduce internal pressure and help children understand emotions without burdening them.Short breaks throughout the day — even a few minutes of rest or quiet — can help prevent stress from accumulating. Having a simple phrase and a place to retreat to can make stepping away easier.Sharing planning, decision-making and emotional labour with a partner or other family members can significantly reduce strain.Burnout often affects parents who set very high expectations for themselves. Recognising that “good enough” is enough can be a powerful step toward relief.As families gather to celebrate, the research offers a timely reminder: emotional wellbeing matters as much as festive traditions. Children benefit not from perfection, but from connection — and from seeing that emotions, even difficult ones, can be acknowledged and managed with care.In a season defined by giving, experts say one of the most important gifts parents can offer themselves and their children is compassion — and permission to let go of unrealistic expectations.Source-Medindia