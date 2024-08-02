About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Exclusive Breastfeeding for Six Months is Essential for Your Baby's Health

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Aug 2 2024 10:04 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other leading health organizations strongly advocate for exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life. This means no water, formula, or other foods, just breast milk. While it might seem like a short period, the benefits are profound and far-reaching(1 Trusted Source
Exclusively breastfeed for 6 months

Go to source).

The Gold Standard of Infant Nutrition

Breast milk is specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of a growing baby. It contains the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Breast milk is packed with antibodies that help protect infants from infections, reducing their risk of diarrhea, respiratory illnesses, and ear infections.

The unique composition of breast milk supports optimal brain development and cognitive function.Breastfeeding has been linked to a lower risk of developing allergies and asthma. Breastfeeding promotes a strong bond between mother and baby, fostering emotional and psychological well-being.

Beyond Six Months

While exclusive breastfeeding for six months is ideal, the benefits of continued breastfeeding extend well into the second year of life and beyond. Breast milk continues to provide essential nutrients, antibodies, and protection against chronic diseases.

Breastfeeding can be challenging for some mothers. Factors such as lack of support, misinformation, and work-related pressures can hinder breastfeeding initiation and continuation. It's essential to provide comprehensive support and education to mothers to help them overcome these challenges and successfully breastfeed their babies.

Quiz on Breastfeeding
Quiz on Breastfeeding
New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all! ...
Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Early Childhood
Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Blood Pressure in Early Childhood
Breastfeeding can reduce the levels of blood pressure and promote heart health in early childhood. This can protect the babies from cardiovascular disease in the future.
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does breastfeeding influence cognition? Babies who were breastfed for six months or longer had higher intelligence compared with those who weren't breastfed.

