Why Early Reading Matters More Than Just Literacy?

Children exposed to reading from an early age have a 60% higher vocabulary by age 3 compared to those who are not. #reading #infancy #parenting ’

Shared reading starting in infancy is a key parenting practice that promotes not only literacy but also nurturing relationships and brain development, advocated by The American Academy of Pediatrics ().Pediatricians recommend parents read aloud with their children to strengthen bonds and encourage early development, offering guidance and books during well-child visits. The policy statement, “Literacy Promotion: An Essential Component of Primary Care Pediatric Practice,” marks the first update in AAP recommendations since 2014.Given the extraordinary amount of research in this area, an accompanying new technical report reviews the evidence for“Reading together with young children weaves joyful language and rich interactive moments into the fabric of daily life,” said Perri Klass, MD, FAAP, lead author of both statements.“As a pediatrician and parent, I suggest making books your bedtime routine, using them to connect and wind down after a busy day, and generally building them into life with a young child. It will strengthen the bonds that hold you together, and build your child’s developing brain.”The policy statement, written under the auspices of the AAP Council on Early Childhood, will be published on Sunday, Sept. 29 inonline during the AAP 2024 National Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL. Claudia Aristy and Dr. Klass will discuss the policy during a plenary session, “Turning Pages Together: How Pediatricians Rewrote the Book on Early Literacy,” from 10:30-noon ET Sunday in the Orange County Convention Center Valencia Ballroom.Both the policy statement and the technical report will be published in the December 2024 issue of Pediatrics.Policy statements and technical reports created by AAP are written by medical experts, reflect the latest evidence in the field, and go through several rounds of peer review before being approved by the AAP Board of Directors and published in Pediatrics.The AAP emphasizes that, as aThis sets the stage for school readiness and provides enduring benefits across the life course.“Turning the pages of a high-quality, print book filled with colorful pictures and rich, expressive language is best,” said Dipesh Navsaria, MD, MPH, MSLIS, FAAP, a co-author of the technical report and chair of the Council on Early Childhood.“While touchscreens and other electronic devices may be popular, they are typically passive or solitary experiences for children and do not offer the same benefits of interactivity and relationship-building.”The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that pediatricians:The AAP has recommended literacy promotion as an essential component of pediatric primary care since 2014, finding that activities that foster early relationships affect a young child’s capacities for sustained attention, executive function, self-esteem, and social behavior.These are all qualities that profoundly shape school readiness, success, and thriving across the lifespan.“Research tells us that reading proficiency by third grade is a significant predictor of high school graduation and career success,” Dr. Klass said.“Children who first encounter books in the arms of their parents, when they are very young, arrive at school associating books and reading with lap-time, a sense of security, interactions, stories, rhymes and entertainment, and above all with the beloved voices of the adults with whom they have those all-important early relationships.”Source-Eurekalert