Why Early Digital Media is Connected to Anxiety in Teens

Understand how too much screen exposure in early ages leads to poor decision-making in the teenage years.
Heavy screen exposure in toddlers before age two is strongly correlated with poor cognitive health in their teenage years. This prolonged screen time alters normal brain wiring and triggers abnormal mental conditions such as anxiety and slower decision-making, impeding healthy brain development. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Neurobehavioural Links from Infant Screen Time to Anxiety
Go to source)
The findings were mapped by a decade-long study from A*STAR and NUS Medicine, published in eBioMedicine. Researchers tracked multiple brain scans in children from infancy until they reached 13 years of age.
Scientists found that the early digital environment influences neural shifts that are connected to decreased cognitive ability. As the first 24-month window is crucial for infant brain development, experts suggest joint reading could shape better mental health by strengthening the emotional bonds with parents.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Why does infant #screen_time matter more than you think? Babies’ extended digital use rewires the brain, fueling #anxiety and #poor_problem_solving skills in teen years. Reading together is an antidote for deep connection and cognition. #parenting #childhood #brainhealth #earlylearning #childdevelopment
Why Infancy Matters More Than Screen Time in Later ChildhoodImportantly, the study focuses on infancy, a period when brain development is most rapid and especially sensitive to environmental influences.
Furthermore, the amount and type of screen exposure in infancy are largely determined by parental and caregiver awareness and parenting practices, highlighting a critical window for early guidance and intervention.
The researchers followed 168 children from the GUSTO cohort and conducted brain scans at three time points (ages 4.5, 6, and 7.5). This allowed them to track how brain networks developed over time rather than relying on a single snapshot.
Children with higher infant screen time showed an accelerated maturation of brain networks responsible for visual processing and cognitive control. The researchers suggest this may result from the intense sensory stimulation that screens provide.
Notably, screen time measured at ages three and four did not show the same effects, underscoring why infancy is a particularly sensitive period.
Experts Found that Early Neural Shifts Reduce Long-Term Resilience“Accelerated maturation happens when certain brain networks develop too fast, often in response to adversity or other stimuli,” explains Dr Huang Pei, the study's first author. “During normal development, brain networks gradually become more specialised over time.”
“However, in children with high screen exposure, the networks controlling vision and cognition specialised faster, before they had developed the efficient connections needed for complex thinking. This can limit flexibility and resilience, leaving the child less able to adapt later in life.”
This premature specialisation came at a cost: children with these altered brain networks took longer to make decisions during a cognitive task at age 8.5, suggesting reduced cognitive efficiency or flexibility.
Those with slower decision-making, in turn, reported higher anxiety symptoms at age 13. These findings suggest that screen exposure in infancy may have effects that extend well beyond early childhood, shaping brain development and behaviour years later.
Parent-Child Reading Weakens the Impact of Early Screen ExposureIn a related study published in Psychological Medicine in 2024, the same team found that infant screen time is also associated with alterations in brain networks that govern emotional regulation — but that parent-child reading could counteract some of these brain changes.
Among children whose parents read to them frequently at age three, the link between infant screen time and altered brain development was significantly weakened.
The researchers suggest that shared reading may provide the kind of enriched, interactive experience that passive screen consumption lacks, including back-and-forth engagement, language exposure, and emotional connection.
“This research gives us a biological explanation for why limiting screen time in the first two years is crucial. But it also highlights the importance of parental engagement, showing that parent-child activities, like reading together, can make a real difference,” said Asst Prof Tan Ai Peng, Principal Investigator at A*STAR IHDP, Clinician-Scientist at NUS, and the study's senior author.
Reference:
- Neurobehavioural Links from Infant Screen Time to Anxiety - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(25)00543-2/fulltext#:~:text=Higher%20infant%20screen%20time%20was,anxiety%20symptoms%20at%20age%2013.)
Source-Eurekalert