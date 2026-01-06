Why Early Digital Media is Connected to Anxiety in Teens

Understand how too much screen exposure in early ages leads to poor decision-making in the teenage years.

Neurobehavioural Links from Infant Screen Time to Anxiety



Why Infancy Matters More Than Screen Time in Later Childhood

Experts Found that Early Neural Shifts Reduce Long-Term Resilience

Parent-Child Reading Weakens the Impact of Early Screen Exposure

This prolonged screen time alters normal brain wiring and triggers abnormal mental conditions such as. (The findings were mapped by a decade-long study from A*STAR and NUS Medicine, published in. Researchers tracked multiple brain scans in children from infancy until they reached 13 years of age.Scientists found that the early digital environment influences neural shifts that are connected to decreased cognitive ability. As the first 24-month window is crucial for infant brain development, experts suggestby strengthening the emotional bonds with parents.Importantly, the study focuses on infancy, a period when brain development is most rapid and especially sensitive to environmental influences.Furthermore, theThe researchers followed 168 children from the GUSTO cohort and conducted brain scans at three time points (ages 4.5, 6, and 7.5). This allowed them to track how brain networks developed over time rather than relying on a single snapshot.. The researchers suggest this may result from the intense sensory stimulation that screens provide.Notably, screen time measured at ages three and four did not show the same effects, underscoring why infancy is a particularly sensitive period.“Accelerated maturation happens when certain brain networks develop too fast, often in response to adversity or other stimuli,” explains Dr Huang Pei, the study's first author. “During normal development, brain networks gradually become more specialised over time.”“However,. This can limit flexibility and resilience, leaving the child less able to adapt later in life.”This premature specialisation came at a cost: children with these altered brain networks took longer to make decisions during a cognitive task at age 8.5, suggesting reduced cognitive efficiency or flexibility.. These findings suggest that screen exposure in infancy may have effects that extend well beyond early childhood, shaping brain development and behaviour years later.In a related study published inin 2024, the same team found that infant screen time is also associated with alterations in brain networks that govern emotional regulation — but that parent-child reading could counteract some of these brain changes.Among children whose parents read to them frequently at age three, the link between infant screen time and altered brain development was significantly weakened.The researchers suggest that, including back-and-forth engagement, language exposure, and emotional connection.“This research gives us a biological explanation for why limiting screen time in the first two years is crucial. But it also highlights the importance of parental engagement, showing that,” said Asst Prof Tan Ai Peng, Principal Investigator at A*STAR IHDP, Clinician-Scientist at NUS, and the study's senior author.Source-Eurekalert