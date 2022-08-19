Why Each COVID Wave Affects the Human Body Differently?

Using an artificial intelligence (AI) model, scientists have found that the disruption in the body's metabolism is the reason why each COVID wave impacts humans differently.



Metabolic Markers of COVID Identified

The team from the University of Surrey identified what they believe to be robust metabolic markers of COVID, a discovery that could lead to better understanding and treatments for people that suffer from symptoms of the disease months after diagnosis.Blood samples of hospitalized patients revealed that. The team observed that the effects of COVID-19 changed over time, with the first wave disrupting metabolites differently from the second one.