Why Do Women Still Miss Out on Cardiovascular Care?

Advancing the access to cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment among women with cardiovascular disease: a joint British Cardiovascular Societiesâ€™ consensus document



Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women globally, accounting for 35% of female deaths. #cardiovasculardisease #women ’

Strategies to Combat Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Advancing the access to cardiovascular diagnosis and treatment among women with cardiovascular disease: a joint British Cardiovascular Societies’ consensus document - (https://heart.bmj.com/content/early/2024/09/17/heartjnl-2024-324625)

A consensus statement reveals that although there has been significant progress in managing heart disease and stroke, women in the UK and elsewhere remain underdiagnosed and undertreated for cardiovascular disease, their top cause of death ().The statement highlights the need for heart health champions, hubs, and dedicated strategies to ensure women receive the care they need as published inThey continue to be underdiagnosed, undertreated, and underrepresented in clinical trials in all areas of cardiovascular disease, says the statement.Among other things, it calls for dedicated women’s heart champions and heart hubs, plus a women’s health strategy, to stop the needless death toll from what is essentially, a preventable disease.The consensus statement was drawn up by representatives from UK cardiovascular, nursing, and patient bodies affiliated with the British Cardiovascular Society, to address unmet needs, ensure parity of care, and improve the health outcomes of women with cardiovascular disease in the UK, and worldwide.Conventional cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are often not treated as promptly or as appropriately as they are in men, despite accounting for around half of all preventable cardiovascular disease deaths, says the statement.as well as enduring the influence of hormones, pregnancy, and menopause, across their lifespan, notes the Statement.And their biology, physiology, and body shape not only affect their risks of cardiovascular disease but also the effectiveness of diagnostic procedures and treatment, it adds.Healthcare professionals and the public mistakenly believe that women’s risk of cardiovascular disease is lower than men’s, says the statement.“Myths and unconscious biases within clinical practices and societal perceptions further obscure the reality that heart disease does not discriminate by sex,” it says.And all too often women’s voices are unheard and their heart symptoms aren’t taken seriously enough, it adds.The statement sets out a series of actions for clinicians and their professional bodies in each of the major cardiovascular disease areas of: coronary artery disease; valvular disease; heart failure; inherited heart disease; congenital heart defects; and heart rhythm disorders.These include:says the statement.For example, they should:The statement also calls for the establishment of women’s heart champions to offer peer-to-peer support andAnd a dedicated women’s health strategy should be created, it suggests.Health professionals, professional bodies, charities, and the NHS can do their bit by mounting coordinated campaigns with unified messaging to raise the profile of women’s heart health, it says.“Despite significant progress in the management of [cardiovascular disease], it remains the UK’s number one killer for women. Unfortunately, women are underdiagnosed, undertreated, and under-represented in all [cardiovascular disease] areas,” says the statement.If its recommendations are followed, these will “address the sex disparities in the everyday care of patients in all settings, aiming at saving many women from losing their lives unnecessarily from preventable conditions in the UK and also worldwide,” it concludes.Professor André Ng, President of the British Cardiovascular Society, which co-owns Heart with BMJ Group commented: "The joint British Cardiovascular Societies' consensus document is the first to comprehensively detail the many layers of inequalities that exist in relation to cardiovascular disease in women, who clearly need better access to early and accurate diagnosis and timely treatment. Raising awareness across the medical profession, to patients and the general public is an important first step.”“The British Cardiovascular Society will work with our affiliated societies in all areas of cardiology as well as other stakeholders, including patient organizations and NHS leaders, to identify key work packages that will bring transformative change to improve care and achieve better outcomes for cardiovascular care in female patients."Source-Eurekalert