Why Do We Copy Anger From Those We Know?

Aggression can spread socially, but only when it comes from familiar peers, with the brain’s medial amygdala acting as the key switch.

Aggression Is Contagious—But Only Among Friends

The Brain Switch Behind Aggression

Why It Matters for Humans

Aggression Spreads Faster Among Friends; Understanding It Can Help Stop the Cycle!

Aggression isn’t just learned through personal fights—it can spread by simply watching others. This study found that in mice, observing abeing aggressive can trigger aggression in the observer, while watching a stranger has little effect. The brain’splays a key role in this process, offering new clues to how violent behavior spreads in social groups ().Everyone is affected by aggression differently; it depends on who you are looking at. This was examined by researchers using a novel behavioral model known as "" in which witness mice observed demonstrators—known or unknown—attacking invader mice.However, when a stranger displayed aggression, the witness mice were unable to mimic or pick it up. It was only when a familiar and reliable peer committed the violence that it spread.This observation points out the significant. Similar to how people often mimic the behaviors, attitudes, or emotions of friends and family, the experimental mice also mimicked the aggression of the mice they knew. The familiarity served as an access point to determine whether aggression was encoded in the brain and subsequently replicated.When it comes to people, this can help us figure out why aggressive behavior tends to gather in small groups, like family, close friends, or small towns. It might not have the same effect when people are around violent strangers.Scientists discovered that the, a small but powerful brain region, plays a central role in how aggression spreads. This part of the brain became very active when mice saw a well-known peer displaying aggressive behavior, almost like abeing switched on. This brain activity appeared to prepare the observer and increased the likelihood of them exhibiting the same aggressive behavior.To validate this role, they inhibited the MeApv neurons, which in turn disrupted the aggression complex. The observer mice stopped repeating the behavior, followed by the inhibition. On the other hand, when these neurons were artificially stimulated, even strangers' aggression could spread, making observers act aggressively despite the lack of familiarity. This shows that the MeApv acts like a, deciding whether aggression witnessed in others gets stored and later expressed.The research helps explain why violence often spreads in, such as families, gangs, or close peers. Understanding this mechanism could one day help in designing therapies to prevent aggression from escalating in vulnerable communities.Aggression can spread socially, but familiarity is the gatekeeper. By uncovering the brain circuits behind this process, scientists bring us closer to strategies that could reduce the ripple effects of violence.Source-Journal of Neuroscience