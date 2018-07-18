medindia
Why Do Research Institutes Have Different Stats on Tuberculosis Deaths?

by Rishika Gupta on  July 18, 2018 at 2:43 PM Research News
Why is there a difference in the global estimate of tuberculosis deaths? This difference has been found to be a result of different methodologies and data sources used by each institution. The institutions that are being assessed here are World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
The findings of this study are published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

The discrepancies between the estimates for global tuberculosis deaths by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) is due to different methodologies and data sources used by each institution. These differences are considerable in terms of absolute numbers for a dozen countries, according to a study led by ISGlobal - an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation. The results highlight the need to improve the modeling approaches in these countries in order to understand the true burden of the disease and design adequate health policies.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis has been- and remains- one of the main causes of death throughout the history of humankind. In 2016, it was the single infectious agent that caused the most deaths. However, many tuberculosis cases are not diagnosed, and many of the deaths it causes are not properly assigned, which means that the global disease mortality must be estimated using mathematical and statistical models.

And here lies the problem. The WHO estimated that the disease caused 1.8 million deaths in 2015, while the IHME, that leads the Global Burden of Disease study, estimated 1.3 million deaths for the same year. This difference of almost half a million deaths could have a considerable impact on the design and evaluation of health interventions.

ISGlobal researchers Alberto García-Basteiro and Joe Brew, together with colleagues from other research centers, undertook a study to understand the reasons underlying these differences in estimates. They compared the WHO and IHME databases, analyzed their methodology, and tried to explore which factors might drive the observed differences.

They found that estimates were similar for a majority of countries. However, they detected considerable differences in the absolute number of deaths for a dozen countries, particularly Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Tanzania. They also identified other countries with lower disease incidence (such as Azerbaijan, Marshall Islands, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea or Egypt) where the difference is considerable, relative to their burden of disease. The approach to calculate case detection rate, as well as the use of TB prevalence surveys, could be key factors underlying the observed differences.

"The efforts done by both institutions to estimate disease burden are important and necessary," says García Basteiro. "However, these results identify a series of countries where special care should be taken to improve the estimates and thereby help the health authorities to understand the true burden of the disease in the country and prioritize control activities." The authors also call on the international community to invest in developing or improving death registries and surveillance systems around the world.

In a related commentary, Peter J Dodd says "the fact that this paper exists should be a cause for celebration" and emphasizes "none of the estimates should be considered completely authoritative. However, the areas of uncertainty should not undermine the global importance of improving TB control."

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Promising Way to Eradicate Tuberculosis Identified

Promising Way to Eradicate Tuberculosis Identified

Enzyme structure found in Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB) by scientists at the University of Warwick may help develop new therapies to eradicate tuberculosis.

New Approach to Treating Tuberculosis Identified

New Approach to Treating Tuberculosis Identified

Promising experimental cancer chemotherapy drugs may help knock out another life-threatening disease: tuberculosis (TB).

How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis

How Vitamin A Drives the Lung Immune System to Deal With Tuberculosis

Study findings supports further testing of vitamin A in drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment.

Fresh Insights into Tuberculosis

Fresh Insights into Tuberculosis

Disease tolerance is an ancient strategy involving the ability to "tolerate" rather than "resist" infection to maintain health. This new concept provides an opportunity to develop new strategies that mitigate the consequences of infection.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

