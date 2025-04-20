Why Do Low-Income Diabetics Face Coverage Gaps?

Losing Medicaid often leaves people uninsured, especially those with complex health and financial needs.

Diabetes Significantly Increases Risk of Losing Health Insurance

Low-income adults with diabetes often experience gaps instated study led by Oregon Health & Science University. (Published in thethe study examined electronic health records for over 300,000 adults, age 19 to 64, who received care in community-based health centers between 2014 and 2019. Of these, about 39,500 lost their health insurance.Researchers used statistical models to find out how likely people were to lose insurance.They found thatAmong the patients, those who had uncontrolled diabetes, more complex medication plans or complications were even more likely to lose coverage.“It was a surprise, to be honest,” said the study’s corresponding author, Nathalie Huguet, Ph.D., an associate professor of family medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. “We thought it would be the other way around because you would think someone with diabetes would have more active participation in health insurance.”Insurance instability, known as churn, was identified when a previously insured patient had at least two consecutive visits to a clinician without insurance.Huguet said it was especially concerning that many patients never regained health insurance.“The really important finding was, unlike previous assumptions about people who lose eligibility, most people don’t get insurance back,” she said. “This is especially important becauseat the end of the public health emergency due to the pandemic, and policymakers assumed that most of those people would find other insurance.”The study used data through 2019, but Huguet said she is planning to look at what happened to the people disenrolled after the pandemic. Her concern is that the data showed people who most need consistent care, including people with diabetes and other complex medical needs, are more vulnerable to losing their health insurance.“I would hope policymakers would see that they need to identify ways to keep people enrolled, or if they are disenrolled, that there is direct navigation to get them another type of insurance,” she said. “Instead of mass disenrolling millions of people, consider a slower process with support to help people find other insurance.“States such as Oregon did a good job and did not disenroll people after the pandemic,” she added. “If we want to really control costs and keep people out of emergency rooms, we need to help people keep their insurance.”Source-Eurekalert