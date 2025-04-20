Losing Medicaid often leaves people uninsured, especially those with complex health and financial needs.
Low-income adults with diabetes often experience gaps in health insurance coverage—especially those with more complex health needs, stated study led by Oregon Health & Science University. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Insurance Instability Among Community-Based Health Center Patients with Diabetes Post-Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion
Go to source) Published in the Journal of American Family Medicine, the study examined electronic health records for over 300,000 adults, age 19 to 64, who received care in community-based health centers between 2014 and 2019. Of these, about 39,500 lost their health insurance.
Diabetes Significantly Increases Risk of Losing Health InsuranceThey found that patients with diabetes were 25% more likely to lose their insurance compared with those without diabetes. Among the patients, those who had uncontrolled diabetes, more complex medication plans or complications were even more likely to lose coverage.
“It was a surprise, to be honest,” said the study’s corresponding author, Nathalie Huguet, Ph.D., an associate professor of family medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine. “We thought it would be the other way around because you would think someone with diabetes would have more active participation in health insurance.”
Insurance instability, known as churn, was identified when a previously insured patient had at least two consecutive visits to a clinician without insurance.
Huguet said it was especially concerning that many patients never regained health insurance.
The study used data through 2019, but Huguet said she is planning to look at what happened to the people disenrolled after the pandemic. Her concern is that the data showed people who most need consistent care, including people with diabetes and other complex medical needs, are more vulnerable to losing their health insurance.
“States such as Oregon did a good job and did not disenroll people after the pandemic,” she added. “If we want to really control costs and keep people out of emergency rooms, we need to help people keep their insurance.”
