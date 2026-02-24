Anxiety Surges in Adults With Intellectual Disabilities

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face higher rates of anxiety and depression, along with barriers to accessing care.

National Survey Reveals Severe Mental Health Burden

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities were nine times more likely to report diagnosed anxiety (56.8% versus 10.6%) and depression (56.9% versus 9.9%) than general-population adults.

Daily symptoms were far more common. Nearly half (48.9%) reported daily anxiety, compared with 7.7% of general-population adults. Daily depression was reported by 24.2%, compared with 1.3% among peers.

Only 40% reported receiving counseling or psychotherapy in the previous year. Meanwhile, 40% used psychiatric medication for anxiety and 37% for depression . The authors noted that these patterns suggest a heavier reliance on medication rather than therapy.

. The authors noted that these patterns suggest a heavier reliance on medication rather than therapy. Adults in the study population were five times more likely to delay therapy because of cost (17.4% vs. 3.4%) and to forgo care entirely due to expense (18.6% vs. 3.2%).

Insurance Coverage Does Not Guarantee Access

Bridging the Mental Health Care Divide

Increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for mental health practitioners serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Integration of disability status into routine public health surveillance.

Expansion of training programs in disability-informed mental health care.

The analysis provides the first national estimates of mental health symptom prevalence, treatment patterns, and barriers to care affecting this group in the United States. The study was based on data from more than 44,000 adults. From this nationally representative sample, "Our findings paint a distressing picture of the mental health and healthcare for people with these disabilities in the United States," said senior author Dr. Dimitri Christakis, professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Researchers examined rates of diagnosed anxiety and depression, symptom frequency and severity, medication use, therapy engagement, and cost-related barriers to care. These findings were compared with responses from 43,682 adults in the general population. Among the key findings: Many individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are covered by Medicaid. However, coverage alone did not eliminate barriers. Christakis noted. "Our data suggest that, even with coverage, people with intellectual disabilities face significant out-of-pocket costs and difficulty finding providers who accept their insurance and have appropriate expertise in treating their symptoms." Collectively, the findings highlight national gaps in the healthcare system's ability to serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is especially concerning given that this population already has a life expectancy 10 to 20 years shorter, on average, than the general population. The study authors called for several actions, among them: Christakis said. The paper's lead author is Anthony Osuna, a clinical psychologist and acting assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. The Special Olympics funded the study through grant awards received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations. Source- JAMA Network Open