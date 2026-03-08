Why Depression Is Increasing Among College Students

Study finds depression and suicidal thoughts rising among college students, with sharper increases among women, minorities and financially stressed students.

Two Decades of Data Highlight Worsening Student Mental Health

A large analysis of health survey responses from more than 560,000 college students in the United States indicates thatover the past 15 years.The rise appears to be particularly pronounced among female students, individuals from minority backgrounds, and those facing financial difficulties. ( )The research, conducted by investigators from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in collaboration with McDaniel College and the University of Maryland, examined data collected between 2007 and 2022. The findings show that reports of depression symptoms have continued to climb throughout this period, reinforcing a pattern that many studies have observed over the last two decades.According to Carol Vidal, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Children’s Center, thoughts of suicide, or “suicidal ideation,” increased across all demographic groups regardless of race, age, gender or financial stress, but reports of other symptoms, such as restlessness and lack of concentration rose most steeply among female, financially distressed and minority students.A report about the new study, published in the