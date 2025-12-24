Why Depression Hit Physically Active Older Women Harder

Older women with high physical vitality are more prone to depression symptoms likely due to abrupt lifestyle shifts during COVID-19.
Older women who are physically active were certainly more prone to depression, particularly during COVID-19 lockdowns. The revelation was based on a study, led by Cindy K. Barha of the University of Calgary and the University of British Columbia, along with Teresa Liu-Ambrose of the University of British Columbia, published in Aging-US. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Epigenetic age predicts depressive symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging: importance of biological sex
Go to source)
The study underscores that, while the body clock (cellular age) measures overall health, it also detects how both male and female respond differently to long-term stress, suggesting that more precise mental health support for active older women is essential.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Beyond birthdays, it’s not just a #chronological_age that determines mental health resilience. Physically dynamic #older_women experienced more #depression, losing their active social lives during the COVID pandemic. #COVID #social_isolation #psychology #epigenetics #mentalhealth
Having a Younger Biological Profile Increased Depression Risk for WomenEpigenetic age is a biological marker that reflects how the body is aging and may differ from a person’s actual age. Using long-term data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA), the researchers investigated whether epigenetic age could predict changes in mental health during a major public health crisis.
The study included over 600 adults, with an average baseline age of 63, and used two widely accepted epigenetic clocks, the DNAmAge and the Hannum Age, to estimate biological age. Depressive symptoms were tracked at four time points between 2012 and 2020, including during the height of the pandemic.
“The mean participant chronological age at study entry was 63±10 years (46% female).”
The analysis showed that in women, a younger biological age predicted a greater rise in depression during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was not observed in men or in individuals with older biological ages.
Loss of Active Social Routines Turned Physical Health into a Mental Health RiskThe study challenges the common belief that a younger biological age always signals better mental or physical resilience. The researchers suggest that women with younger biological profiles may have been more socially or professionally active before the pandemic.
When lockdowns disrupted daily routines and social connections, these individuals may have experienced more emotional distress.
Additional factors, such as reduced physical activity, loss of routine, and decreased social interaction, known to affect both mental health and biological aging, may have had a stronger emotional effect on this group. The findings highlight the importance of considering biological sex when studying how aging affects mental well-being during stressful events.
Social Epigenetics is a Key to Understand Our Cellular HealthAlthough the study has some limitations, including the time gap between biological age measurement and the pandemic, it gives valuable insights into how biological and social factors interact during periods of crisis.
Future research could use epigenetic clocks to better identify individuals at greater risk of mental health challenges during large-scale public health emergencies.
Overall, this study adds to the growing field of social epigenetics and suggests that biological age may support more targeted public health planning, especially for older adults.
Reference:
- Epigenetic age predicts depressive symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging: importance of biological sex - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/206337/text)
Source-Eurekalert