Why Colorectal Cancer Is Rising Among Americans Under 50

What’s driving the sharp rise in colorectal cancer deaths among younger adults as other cancer fatalities continue to fall?

Colorectal Cancer Deaths Rise as Other Cancer Fatalities Decline

Screening and Better Treatment Drive Declines in Major Cancer Deaths

Lung cancer deaths among younger adults dropped by nearly 6% annually, driven largely by reduced tobacco use. Once the leading cause of cancer death under 50, lung cancer now ranks fourth.

among younger adults dropped by nearly 6% annually, driven largely by reduced tobacco use. Once the leading cause of cancer death under 50, lung cancer now ranks fourth. Breast cancer deaths decreased by about 1.4% per year, even as diagnosis rates increased. It remains the leading cause of cancer death among younger women.

decreased by about 1.4% per year, even as diagnosis rates increased. It remains the leading cause of cancer death among younger women. Leukemia and cervical cancer deaths also declined steadily, with experts crediting better therapies, screening programs, and vaccination efforts.

Lifestyle Factors and Late Diagnosis Raise Alarm Among Experts

Tips to Prevent Colorectal Cancer

Get regular screening from age 45, or earlier if you have a family history

Follow a high-fiber diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Limit red and processed meats

Stay physically active and maintain a healthy weight

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Watch for warning signs like changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, or unexplained weight loss

Seek medical advice early if symptoms appear

Colorectal Cancer Incidence in US Adults After Recommendations for Earlier Screening - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2837232)

overtaking other major cancers despite an overall decline in cancer mortality among younger adults, according to a new study by the American Cancer Society (ACS). ( )The study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journalanalyzed more than 1.2 million cancer deaths recorded between 1990 and 2023. While deaths from many common cancers declined significantly during this period, colorectal cancer stood out as the only major cancer with rising mortality rates in this age group.Researchers found thatmaking it the top cause of cancer death for men and women combined in this age group. In contrast, deaths from cancers such as lung, breast, leukemia, and cervical cancer showed consistent declines.Overall, cancer mortality among younger Americans fell by approximately 44% over the past three decades, highlighting the unusual and troubling nature of the colorectal cancer trend.“This rise is happening while we’re seeing progress against many other cancers,” said Dr. William Dahut, chief science officer of the American Cancer Society. “That contrast makes colorectal cancer especially concerning.”Experts attribute declines in several major cancers to improved screening, early detection, and advances in treatment.Dr. Dahut noted that more than half of the overall improvement in cancer survival among younger people is likely due to better treatment options.It often starts as polyps, or abnormal growths in the lining of the colon or rectum, which can become cancerous over time if left untreated.Globally,In the United States, it has traditionally been associated with older adults, making its rise among younger people particularly alarming.TheResearchers believe the trend may be linked to a combination of environmental, dietary, and lifestyle factors, including obesity, sedentary behavior, processed food consumption, alcohol use, and changes in gut health.“There’s still a lot we don’t understand,” Dr. Dahut said. “But it’s likely related to lifestyle or environmental exposures that are affecting people earlier in life.” Another major concern is late-stage diagnosis. More than 75% of colorectal cancer cases in younger patients are detected at advanced stages, when treatment is less effective.Many people in their 40s do not undergo screening or report early symptoms, often because they are not advised to do so by a primary care physician.The U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcewith earlier screening advised for those with a family history or genetic risk.“Men, in particular, often fall through the cracks,” Dr. Dahut noted. “They may not have regular doctor visits where screening is discussed.” Experts say reversing the trend will require greater public awareness, earlier screening, and prompt follow-up of symptoms such as changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, or persistent fatigue.While progress against many cancers has been encouraging, the rise of colorectal cancer among younger Americans serves as a stark reminder that early detection and prevention efforts must evolve alongside changing risk patterns.Source-Medindia