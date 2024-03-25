Why Colon Cancer Strikes Younger Indians?



‘In India, the majority of colorectal cancer cases are identified in advanced stages, primarily because of inadequate screening facilities and low awareness of the disease among the population. #coloncancer #colorectal’

Rising Incidence of Young-Onset Colonic Cancer in India

Advertisement

The Incidence and Survival Rates of Colorectal Cancer in India - (https://journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/abstract/2012/08000/the_incidence_and_survival_rates_of_colorectal.11.aspx)

In India, there is a notable increase in colon or colorectal cancer cases among young adults. This surge is attributed to delayed diagnoses, inadequate screening, and the adoption of a Western diet characterized by highly processed and calorie-rich foods. ( )“Many people do not have access to testing facilities or specialist doctors who do such procedures. Unlike Western nations, we do not have organized screening programmes in India. In addition, people tend to ignore red flag symptoms such as bleeding while moving bowels or get misdiagnosed as hemorrhoids' or ‘piles’ by their doctor. Sometimes they go to local indigenous practitioners initially. As a result, they often present late,” said Dr Rajeev, a Kochi-based gastroenterologist.A 2023 study by the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) showed that“Young onset colonic cancer is now seen to be on the rise in our country. In fact, some recent statistics have shown that almost one-third of colonic cancer which is affecting the country in India is seen in the younger age group,” Dr. Amit Maydeo, Chairman of Institute of Gastro Sciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, told IANS.“And the main reason is that the youngsters are adopting more and more of a Western lifestyle and their food is also now a calorie-rich diet and more processed food,” he added. He also blamed habits like smoking and alcohol; obesity and inflammatory bowel disease as the reasons for the rise in colon cancer.Dr Rajeev said that in developed nations colonoscopy has been the standard screening procedure. But in India, this is not widely accepted or practised.“We are not doing enough to prevent colorectal cancer in India. Waiting for symptoms to appear is the wrong approach, as many cases have no symptoms until late stages,” he lamented.But Dr Rajeev told IANS that “contrary to popular belief, there are studies that show it is equally common among vegetarians. Although it is more likely to occur among someone with a family history of similar cancer, over 90 percent of cases have no known family history. Hence if we only look at these subsets of people, we will be missing the vast majority of colorectal cancers. A change in approach and mindset is required.”He also suggested offering “opportunistic screening colonoscopy to those who are interested in reducing their own individual risk of cancer,” starting from the age of 40.Source-IANS