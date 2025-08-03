Why Climate Interventions in Our Oceans Demand Stronger Global Governance

Urgent ocean climate interventions need responsible governance to prevent harm and protect marine life and coastal communities.



The Silent Crisis Beneath the Waves

A Tidal Wave of Funding for Ocean Conservation

As climate interventions in our oceans gain momentum, new research warns that without proper oversight, these efforts risk causing more harm than good.The impacts of climate change on our oceans are no longer looming in the future—they are happening right now.and marine biodiversity is rapidly declining. These unfolding crises are not only endangering ocean life but also threatening the livelihoods of communities that rely on healthy marine ecosystems for survival.In response, scientists, governments, and industries are racing to develop and deploy a suite of interventions to help the ocean respond to climate change.The new study, published inreviewed the array of novel interventions that are being used in urgent response to the scale and intensity of the climate crisis and the dramatic changes in our oceans.These include efforts to make the ocean less acidic to absorb more carbon dioxide, breedingand restoring mangroves to protect coastlines and naturally store carbon.Lead author, University of Melbourne Professor Tiffany Morrison said while these interventions offer hope, they also carry significant risks.“Without robust governance, we risk repeating past mistakes – implementing solutions that are ineffective, inequitable, or even harmful,” Professor Morrison said.“The pace of innovation is outstripping our ability to regulate, monitor, and evaluate these interventions responsibly.“Private and nonprofit funding is accelerating the ambition. In 2020 alone, philanthropists had allocated $160 million to oceanic climate action, with another US$250 million announced at COP28 in 2023 for a new global Ocean Resilience and Climate Alliance.”The researchers say to navigate these challenges, we must embrace the concept of responsible marine transformation – a governance approach that prioritizes sustainability, equity, and adaptability.“This means weighing risks against benefits, resolving ethical liabilities, improving social co-benefits, and aligning adaptation interventions with broader climate mitigation goals,” Professor Morrison said.“It is vital we conduct rigorous, comparative studies to assess the climate benefits and risks of interventions, including their scalability and long-term viability.”Co-author, University of Exteter Professor Neil Adger said communities must be engaged.“This means collaborating with Indigenous peoples and local stakeholders from the outset, ensuring their knowledge, values, and rights shape intervention design and implementation,” Professor Adger said.“If interventions are proven viable, we must also develop and apply bioethical protocols that address not just animal welfare, but broader ecological and societal implications of upscaled deployment.”Source-Eurekalert