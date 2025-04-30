Why Are You Always the One Giving?

Some people are simply wired to give more; science now shows your personality could be the reason why.
Personality traits and traditional philanthropy: A systematic review and meta-analysis
‘Did You Know?Some people are simply wired to care more, to give more, to be there even when it’s not returned. And while that kind of generosity is beautiful, it can also feel heavy with time, especially when it starts to feel one-sided.
Generosity isn't just an act; it's a trait linked to your core personality.

Is it the upbringing? Life experience? Or could it be hardwired into who we are?
A new study explores this very question and offers powerful insight into how our personality might quietly shape how, when, and why we give!
How Your Personality Fuels Your GenerosityAn extended research study that included data from several decades to understand how conventional philanthropic actions related to personality types. They investigated the relationship between giving behavior and the Big Five personality traits, drawing on data from almost 30 studies and 90,000 participants.
At the heart of the findings is a powerful revelation: generosity is not just a decision; it’s often a reflection of personality!
The Big Five personality traits
- Charitable acts are most strongly associated with agreeableness, which is characterized by kindness and empathy.
- Extraversion encourages social giving and community service.
- Responsibility promotes consistent, long-term engagement.
- Openness promotes innovative, cause-driven contributions.
- Individuals who exhibit higher levels of neuroticism demonstrate reduced involvement in charitable actions due to their anxious tendencies and self-doubts.
If kindness is part of someone’s core, imagine what we could do by recognizing it and nurturing it in every community!
Source-University of Zurich