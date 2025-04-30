About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Why Are You Always the One Giving?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Apr 30 2025 10:57 AM

Some people are simply wired to give more; science now shows your personality could be the reason why.

Why Are You Always the One Giving?
Why are you giving more than what you get?
A question living rent-free in the hearts of many givers! It may come up when you have helped someone else without getting a thank you, or when you are exhausted from constantly helping others, but nobody ever helps you. If you’ve ever felt that way, you’re not alone! (1 Trusted Source
Personality traits and traditional philanthropy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source)

Researchers Try to Understand Genetic Mystery of Sacrifice and Altruism
Researchers Try to Understand Genetic Mystery of Sacrifice and Altruism
Michigan State University researchers have shed new light on what it is that makes species altruistic.
Some people are simply wired to care more, to give more, to be there even when it’s not returned. And while that kind of generosity is beautiful, it can also feel heavy with time, especially when it starts to feel one-sided.

Is it the upbringing? Life experience? Or could it be hardwired into who we are?

A new study explores this very question and offers powerful insight into how our personality might quietly shape how, when, and why we give!

Bad Tempered Prone To Heart Attacks
Bad Tempered Prone To Heart Attacks
Bad tempered? You might be more prone than others to heart attack. The carotid artery lining was significantly thicker in people who rated low on a scale of agreeableness.

How Your Personality Fuels Your Generosity

An extended research study that included data from several decades to understand how conventional philanthropic actions related to personality types. They investigated the relationship between giving behavior and the Big Five personality traits, drawing on data from almost 30 studies and 90,000 participants.

At the heart of the findings is a powerful revelation: generosity is not just a decision; it’s often a reflection of personality!

Advertisements
Research Suggests Nice Guys Actually Get the Girl in the End
Research Suggests Nice Guys Actually Get the Girl in the End
Nice guys really do finish first when it comes to getting the girl, says a new research.

The Big Five personality traits

  • Charitable acts are most strongly associated with agreeableness, which is characterized by kindness and empathy.
  • Extraversion encourages social giving and community service.
  • Responsibility promotes consistent, long-term engagement.
  • Openness promotes innovative, cause-driven contributions.
  • Individuals who exhibit higher levels of neuroticism demonstrate reduced involvement in charitable actions due to their anxious tendencies and self-doubts.
This doesn't mean that people can't choose to be generous. For many, it comes naturally just by being an outgoing personality. Generosity typically manifests earlier in life and stays consistent over time, much like other developed traits. That is why some people consistently volunteer to help and donate, regardless of their current situation! The study also found that although outside variables such as age and culture can influence generosity, personality provides a subtle, consistent foundation beneath it all!

If kindness is part of someone’s core, imagine what we could do by recognizing it and nurturing it in every community!

Advertisements
Managing Food Allergies Linked to Personality Traits
Managing Food Allergies Linked to Personality Traits
Of the five big personality traits, openness is more associated with issues in managing food allergy.
Kindness Isn’t Just a Choice; It’s a Calling!
Reference:
  1. Personality traits and traditional philanthropy: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40244970/)

Source-University of Zurich


Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional