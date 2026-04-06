Why Are Women With Diabetes Missing Out on Essential Preventive Care?

Breast cancer screening rates lag in women with diabetes (38–69%) vs. 54–82% in those without, highlighting a critical care gap.
Physicians appear to provide fewer preventive services—such as preconception counseling and certain cancer screenings—to women living with diabetes compared to those without the condition, according to research led by UCLA.
Preventive Care Gap Leaves Women With Diabetes at Greater RiskDrawing on insights from over 40 international studies, the analysis highlights a concerning pattern: routine preventive care is often underemphasized for women with diabetes. Published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, the findings suggest this gap may leave patients more vulnerable to avoidable health risks, including complications during pregnancy.
"These findings are important because they identify that women with diabetes are not receiving recommended well-woman care, which is essential to support both managing their diabetes and their overall health,” said senior author Lauren Wisk, an associate professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Providers need to be aware that they should not forget to provide these essential services for women with diabetes.”
The researchers sifted through thousands of studies, focusing on concepts of “women,” “diabetes,” and “Women’s health services” and settled on 44 that addressed treatment services for women ages 15 to 49 years with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, exclusive of those with diabetes insipidus or gestational diabetes. They specifically looked at four preventive health service categories: contraceptive counseling and use, breast/cervical cancer screening, pre-conception counseling, and screening for sexually transmitted infections.
Key Findings Reveal Major Gaps in Preventive Care for Women With DiabetesHere are key findings from the studies the researchers reviewed:
- One study found that 48% of women with diabetes received contraceptive services vs. 62% of women without the disease
- Nine papers showed cervical cancer screening rates ranging from 38% to 79% for women with diabetes compared with a 46% to 86% rate for those without diabetes.
The researchers did not identify any studies on screenings for sexually transmitted infections, which they said represents “a substantial gap in the literature.”
“One of the more striking findings of this review is the importance of robust coordinated care teams in ensuring access to appropriate services for women with DM,” the researchers write. “Several of the identified studies provide support that a co-management model, or the concept of involving endocrinology, primary care, and other specialty care providers in the care of individuals with DM (as recommended by the American Diabetes Association), is associated with greater receipt of services.”
Within the time constraints of an office visit, primary care physicians are expected to address preventative health needs as well as chronic disease management, said Dr. Lisa Kransdorf, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the Geffen School and a study co-author. Frequently the chronic disease management will take priority.
Team-Based Care Could Help Close Preventive Care Gaps“In cases where the patient has other providers such as specialists and clinical pharmacists actively involved in their chronic disease management, there is opportunity for primary care physicians to attend to preventative care gaps,” she said.
There are some limitations to the findings. The search yielded only 44 studies, many of which relied on patient recall, which can be unreliable, and highlighting the need for further research. In addition, most of the studies analyzed had small sample sizes or were conducted at a single site, limiting how applicable the findings might be in other settings.
“Future research should look into how health systems should use electronic health records to increase preventive health services among women with diabetes, improve care-coordination and communication between healthcare providers, and evaluate co-management models' quality of care,” Wisk said.
Study co-authors are Dr. Madeline Treasure, Dr. Pourandokht Nourbakhsh. Kate Diaz Roldan, Antonia Osuna-Garcia and Dr. Lisa Kransdorf of UCLA, and Sara Esteves of Creighton University.
Source-Eurekalert