Medindia
Why are Unintended Pregnancies Higher Among Rural Women?

by Hannah Joy on July 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Rural women who use illicit drugs were found to have low rates of contraceptive use and higher rates of unintended pregnancies, reveals survey findings taken from eight rural U.S. regions.

The findings, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, come as access to reproductive health care — including abortion — is increasingly restricted across large swaths of the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn constitutional protections in place since Roe v. Wade became precedent in 1973.

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know


Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of their side effects before opting for them.
The cross-sectional study was produced by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and co-authors across the country.

The results may be especially notable given the Supreme Court's recent decision.

"It's going to have consequences in terms of increased maternal injury and death, as well as exposing newborns to harmful substances during pregnancy," said lead author Ximena Levander, M.D., M.C.R., assistant professor (general internal medicine and geriatrics) in the OHSU School of Medicine.
Methods of Abortion

Methods of Abortion


Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.
Researchers examined data from the Rural Opioids Initiative, a survey taken in eight rural U.S. regions from January 2018 through March 2020. They focused on women ages 18 to 49 who reported illegal drug use in the preceding 30 days — a total of 855 individuals.

Only about 37% reported using contraceptives.

By comparison, survey data from the National Survey on Family Growth indicate that 66% of the overall population of women in rural areas used contraceptives. Researchers said the new findings underscore the need for expanding access to both reproductive health care and substance use treatment in rural areas.

"There are long-term economic consequences to women having children when they don't intend to," Levander said. "We know that women who use illicit drugs have higher rates of unintended pregnancies, which raises concern for her health and the infant."

The survey reached women in rural areas of Oregon, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.



Source: Eurekalert
Pain Management During Labor

Pain Management During Labor


The labor pain or pain of childbirth is considered as the one of the most severe types of pain. It was in the mid- nineteenth century the pharmacologic management of labor pain was introduced.
Maternal Death

Maternal Death


Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.
