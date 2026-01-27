Britain faces a major aspirin shortage, prompting an export ban as pharmacies struggle to supply low-dose tablets vital for heart attack and stroke prevention.

Pharmacies report widespread shortages of Aspirin



are struggling with a majora medicine relied on by millions for heart disease prevention and pain relief, prompting pharmacists to ration supplies and the government to impose an export ban to safeguard domestic availability. (A snap survey by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) found thatsignaling one of the most significant disruptions in supply in recent years. Low-dose 75mg aspirin, commonly prescribed to prevent heart attacks and strokes, is the most affected.Pharmacists say they are tightly rationing existing stock, prioritizing patients with the most urgent needs, such as those with severe cardiovascular conditions or requiring emergency prescriptions. Many have also halted over-the-counter sales of aspirin to conserve dwindling supplies.The shortage has triggered a steep price increase.This means that pharmacies lose money each time they dispense the drug, adding to financial pressures on community chemists already operating on tight margins.NPA Chair Olivier Picard has warned that these shortages and poor reimbursement rates highlight structural weaknesses in the medicines supply system, urging reforms to pharmacy contracts and greater flexibility for pharmacists to manage stock and prescribe alternatives where safe.In response to the escalating crisis, the UK government added all forms of aspirin to the list of medicines banned from export or hoarding as of 17 January 2026, aiming to prioritize supplies for UK patients amid concerns over critical shortages.Under the policy, aspirin — along with other essential medicines — cannot be legally sold abroad or stockpiled in ways that could worsen the domestic shortfall. Health officials say the move is designed to protect against supply chain disruptions and to keep more medication on UK shelves.and economic pressures that make supplying the UK less attractive for manufacturers. Because NHS reimbursement rates are so low, drugmakers may prioritize markets where prices — and profits — are higher, leaving the UK at the “back of the queue”.The shortage has also been compounded by antiquated supply rules that prevent pharmacists from substituting equivalent medicines when stock runs out, limiting flexibility in managing patient prescriptions.but also, in some cases, to reduce the risk of pre-eclampsia in pregnancy and to manage other cardiovascular conditions. With shortages growing, patients may face delays or interruptions in vital treatment, raising concerns among health professionals.Pharmacy leaders are urging patients affected by shortages to speak with local pharmacists, who can advise on available alternatives or help liaise with GPs for new prescriptions where necessary.The ongoing shortages of aspirin highlight broader issues in the UK’s pharmaceutical supply system, including weak incentives for manufacturers, fragile supply chains, and the need for modernized prescribing and dispensing legislation.Organizations like the NPA and Community Pharmacy England (CPE) are pressing both government and the NHS to stabilize the medicines market, improve reimbursement structures and allow more flexibility in handling stock disruptions.As the government’s export ban takes effect and stock levels continue to fluctuate, healthcare providers and patients alike are watching closely to see whether these measures will be enough to avert further disruptions to this widely used, life-saving medication.Source-Medindia