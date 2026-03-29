Why Are Hypertension Deaths Rising in Young Women?

Heart risks from uncontrolled high blood pressure may be rising faster in women aged 25 to 44.
Nearly half of all Americans are living with
A Growing Heart Health Threat for Younger WomenNow, new research set to be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26) shows that <>heart disease linked to high blood pressure is making up an increasing share of deaths among women aged 25 to 44. According to the findings, the death rate in this age group rose from 1.1 to 4.8 per 100,000 between 1999 and 2023.
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“Rising mortality for young women with hypertensive heart disease reflects an underestimation of cardiovascular risk, delayed diagnosis and missed opportunities for early intervention,” said Alexandra Millhuff, DO, a resident physician at the University of New Mexico and the study’s lead author. “This study underscores the urgent need for specific prevention strategies.”
The Importance of Managing High Blood Pressure Early
Researchers analyzed death certificate data from U.S. women who died between the ages of 25 years and 44 years to assess rates of death attributed to hypertensive heart disease during the study period. In 1999, the results showed that hypertensive heart disease accounted for 1.1 of every 100,000 deaths that occurred in young women. By 2023, that rate had risen over fourfold, accounting for 4.8 out of every 100,000 deaths within this population. Over 29,000 women died from hypertensive heart disease-related death during the study period.
The study also revealed striking differences based on factors like race and geography. Non-Hispanic Black women had the highest hypertension-related mortality rate over the study period at 8.6 per 100,000, compared to 2.3 per 100,000 in non-Hispanic White Americans. Across U.S. regions, women in the South had the highest hypertension-related mortality rate at 3.8 per 100,000, compared to 2.8 in the Midwest, 2.2 in the Northeast and 1.9 in the West. No differences were found among women living in urban versus rural areas.
Many studies have shown that women are prescribed
Young Women May Need Closer Blood Pressure Monitoring“We need to be screening patients of this demographic for hypertension more aggressively, and that includes mitigating risk factors and possibly using antihypertensive medications,” Millhuff said. “Even though hypertension is more prevalent in older populations, it’s something that we need to be vigilant about in younger populations, as well.”
The researchers said that women face specific cardiovascular risks related to hormonal and other physiological changes that occur during pregnancy and perimenopause. They emphasized the importance of controlling blood pressure and addressing other risk factors to ensure women are in optimal health before going through menopause or considering becoming pregnant.
Since most young women do not regularly see a cardiologist, the researchers emphasized the role of primary care and women’s health providers in screening for and managing hypertension in this patient population. They said that women can play an active role by asking their doctors about their cardiovascular risk and opportunities to better manage their health.
References:
- Hypertension-Related Deaths Rise More Than Fourfold in Young Women - (https://www.acc.org/About-ACC/Press-Releases/2026/03/18/20/30/Hypertension-Related-Deaths-Rise-More-Than-Fourfold-in-Young-Women)