Why Are Flu Cases Surging Across the U.S. This Winter?

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses, leading to fever, cough, body aches, and serious complications in some people.

New Flu Variant Driving Most Cases

Pediatric Deaths Raise Concern

Vaccination Still Strongly Recommended

What to Expect Next

according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ( ) Health officials say transmission is accelerating as winter sets in, with New York City currently experiencing some of the highest levels of flu-like illness in the country.CDC data indicate that flu activity is now moderate in multiple states, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas. All remaining states are reporting low or very low levels of respiratory illness activity, though experts caution that this is likely to change in the coming weeks.So far this season, theunderscoring the growing burden on the healthcare system as flu season ramps up.Surveillance data suggest that theOf more than 900 flu samples analyzed by the CDC, roughly 90% were A(H3N2), and among those genetically sequenced, nearly 90% belonged to the subclade K variant.According to the CDC, mutations in this strain have resulted in a partial mismatch with the current seasonal flu vaccine. Despite this, experts stress that vaccination remains a critical defense, especially for preventing severe illness.“Even with this new variant and some mismatch with the vaccine, getting a flu shot is still absolutely worth it,” said epidemiologist John Brownstein. “The vaccine continues to provide strong protection against severe outcomes like hospitalization and death, which is especially important as flu activity increases.”The rise in flu cases has also led to growing concern for children. Two pediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to three child deaths so far this season. Last season saw 288 pediatric flu deaths, tying the record set during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and marking the highest level since reporting became mandatory in 2004.CDC data show thatPediatric flu vaccination rates have declined significantly, with coverage now about 10 percentage points lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Only about 40% of children have received a flu shot so far this season.Despite lower uptake among children, flu vaccine distribution has increased overall. About 140 million doses have been distributed nationally this season, compared with 128 million doses at the same point last year.Theemphasizing that it is not too late to get vaccinated.“This is the time of year when flu typically starts to take off,” Brownstein noted. “As people gather indoors and travel more during the holidays, those conditions can accelerate spread.”Public health experts anticipate thatThey urge people to take preventive measures such as vaccination, frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and protecting vulnerable individuals.With millions already affected and flu season still unfolding, health officials say early action could help reduce severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths in the weeks ahead.Source-Medindia