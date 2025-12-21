Why Are Flu Cases Surging Across the U.S. This Winter?

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses, leading to fever, cough, body aches, and serious complications in some people.
Flu activity is climbing across the United States, with nearly 5 million illnesses reported so far this season, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). () Health officials say transmission is accelerating as winter sets in, with New York City currently experiencing some of the highest levels of flu-like illness in the country. CDC data indicate that flu activity is now moderate in multiple states, including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas. All remaining states are reporting low or very low levels of respiratory illness activity, though experts caution that this is likely to change in the coming weeks.
So far this season, the CDC estimates at least 4.6 million flu illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations, and 1,900 deaths nationwide, underscoring the growing burden on the healthcare system as flu season ramps up.
New Flu Variant Driving Most CasesSurveillance data suggest that the majority of flu infections this season are being driven by influenza A(H3N2) viruses, particularly a newly identified strain known as subclade K. Of more than 900 flu samples analyzed by the CDC, roughly 90% were A(H3N2), and among those genetically sequenced, nearly 90% belonged to the subclade K variant.
According to the CDC, mutations in this strain have resulted in a partial mismatch with the current seasonal flu vaccine. Despite this, experts stress that vaccination remains a critical defense, especially for preventing severe illness.
“Even with this new variant and some mismatch with the vaccine, getting a flu shot is still absolutely worth it,” said epidemiologist John Brownstein. “The vaccine continues to provide strong protection against severe outcomes like hospitalization and death, which is especially important as flu activity increases.”
Pediatric Deaths Raise ConcernThe rise in flu cases has also led to growing concern for children. Two pediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to three child deaths so far this season. Last season saw 288 pediatric flu deaths, tying the record set during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and marking the highest level since reporting became mandatory in 2004.
CDC data show that around 90% of children who died from flu last season were not vaccinated. Pediatric flu vaccination rates have declined significantly, with coverage now about 10 percentage points lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Only about 40% of children have received a flu shot so far this season.
Vaccination Still Strongly RecommendedDespite lower uptake among children, flu vaccine distribution has increased overall. About 140 million doses have been distributed nationally this season, compared with 128 million doses at the same point last year.
The CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged 6 months and older receive an annual flu vaccine, emphasizing that it is not too late to get vaccinated.
“This is the time of year when flu typically starts to take off,” Brownstein noted. “As people gather indoors and travel more during the holidays, those conditions can accelerate spread.”
What to Expect NextPublic health experts anticipate that flu activity will continue to rise through late December and into the new year, particularly as holiday travel and indoor gatherings increase exposure. They urge people to take preventive measures such as vaccination, frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and protecting vulnerable individuals.
With millions already affected and flu season still unfolding, health officials say early action could help reduce severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths in the weeks ahead.
References:
- Respiratory Illnesses Data Channel - (https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data/index.html)