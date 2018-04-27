medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

Why are Dental Caries Hard to Treat?

by Rishika Gupta on  April 27, 2018 at 10:42 AM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bacteria and fungal organisms responsible for causing dental caries can only be treated by disrupting their protective bio-film, which these organisms make to protect themselves from antibiotics. The findings of this study are published in The ISME Journal.
Why are Dental Caries Hard to Treat?
Why are Dental Caries Hard to Treat?

Recently researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine discovered that, in many cases, early childhood caries result from dental plaque that contains both bacteria and fungus working together to make the biofilm on the teeth more pathogenic and difficult to remove.

Now they have shown that these two types of microorganisms synergize to enhance drug resistance, enabling the fungal cells to avoid being killed by antifungal therapies. Yet simultaneously targeting the matrix produced by the bacteria along with the fungus offers a way around this protection.

"The current antimicrobial modalities for treating early childhood caries have limited efficacy," says Hyun (Michel) Koo, a professor in the Department of Orthodontics and divisions of Pediatric Dentistry & Community Oral Health in Penn's School of Dental Medicine. "Available evidence shows that biofilm-associated diseases are polymicrobial in nature, including a mix of bacterial and fungal species; therefore a treatment aimed at just one type of microorganism may not be effective. I think this work gives us a glimpse into alternative ways to disrupt cross-kingdom biofilm, a combinatorial approach that considers the fungal and bacterial components."

Koo was the senior author on the work and Dongyeop Kim, a postdoctoral research fellow, was first author. They collaborated with teams from Tel Aviv University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison on the work.

During the last several years, researchers have observed that the dental plaque in children with early childhood caries often contained Candida albicans, a fungal species that normally colonizes mucosal surfaces, in addition to Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria generally associated with tooth decay.

Work in Koo's lab demonstrated that an enzyme produced by the bacteria, termed GtfB, can bind to Candida and when sugar is present (a dietary hallmark in childhood caries) a sticky polymeric matrix forms on its cell surface, enabling the fungus to bind to teeth and associate with bacterial counterparts. Once together, these organisms work in concert to increase severity of tooth decay in a rodent model.

Realizing this, Koo, Kim, and colleagues wanted to see whether a two-pronged approach might break apart the synergistic association and effectively treat the biofilm. "Initially, we decided to look into therapies that are clinically used in dentistry to attack or prevent either fungal or bacterial infections," Koo says.

They came up with fluconazole, which is used as an antifungal, and povidone iodide, which is an antiseptic agent with antibacterial properties. Used alone to treat biofilms grown on a tooth-like material in the lab, the drugs had only moderate effects, confirming that monotherapy doesn't work very well against polymicrobial biofilms. But in combination, the results were much more impressive.

"We completely eradicated the fungal infection, both in the lab-grown biofilms but also those formed in vivo using an animal model," Koo notes, yet this achievement came without enhancing antibacterial activity.

To understand why the combination approach was so effective against C. albicans even without killing many more bacteria, the researchers looked closely at high-resolution microscopic images of the biofilms with the various treatment combinations. They observed that, in untreated biofilms and those treated with solely fluconazole, the fungus was coated with abundant sticky matrix, which seemed to serve as a protective shield against the antifungal compound. But in biofilms treated with povidone iodide as well, the matrix was substantially reduced, leaving the fungus exposed to the fluconazole.

"We thought, that's interesting," Koo says, and turned to the scientific literature to find out more. They discovered that iodide-containing drugs can inhibit the activity of GtfB. In a series of experiments, they found that povidone iodide acted as a powerful inhibitor of the sticky-matrix production. The agent was almost 100-fold more potent as an inhibitor of the matrix than it was as an antibacterial agent.

That led them to the hypothesis that the matrix was serving as a "drug-trapping shield," preventing the fluconazole from accessing and killing the fungal cells. To see whether disrupting the matrix could allow the fluconazole to penetrate and reach the fungus, they collaborated with Tel Aviv University scientists to track, in real time, fluorescently-labeled fluconazole as it moved through a biofilm.

Taking time-lapsed images, they found that the fluconazole were trapped in the matrix, largely failing to reach the fungal cells, which was further confirmed by directly measuring radiolabeled fluconazole absorbed in the matrix. In contrast, fluconazole readily moved inside the fungal cells when they were located in biofilms with the matrix disrupted by povidone iodine.

Using three different assays to disrupt the matrix, either by directly degrading the matrix or using bacteria defective in GtfB, the researchers found that the antifungal-killing ability of fluconazole could be completely restored, confirming the role of the bacteria-produced matrix in promoting antifungal drug resistance.

The fungus itself has its own mechanisms for avoiding being killed by antifungals, but this resistance is exacerbated by the shielding effect of the matrix, the researchers found.

Looking ahead, the Penn-led team hopes their findings lead to new strategies for treating bacterial-fungal infections associated with early childhood caries and possibly other polymicrobial diseases. For the researchers' part, they are making use of nanotechnology to develop targeted approaches that can precisely target the matrix and both the fungal and bacterial components of the oral biofilm.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Drink Wine To Stay Away From Dental Caries and Gum Disease

Drink Wine To Stay Away From Dental Caries and Gum Disease

Wine polyphenols which act as antioxidants fight with bacteria that stick to teeth and gums and cause dental plaque, cavities, and periodontal disease.

Immune Deficiency Explains Dental Caries in Kids

Immune Deficiency Explains Dental Caries in Kids

Children with high susceptibility or risk for caries had defective proteins in their saliva.

Healthy Eating Programs in School Can Prevent Dental Caries in Children

Healthy Eating Programs in School Can Prevent Dental Caries in Children

Promoting oral health in school environment can help improve oral health and prevent cavities in children aged 8 to 10.

Get Rid of the Traditional Fill and Drill Technique for Dental Caries!

Get Rid of the Traditional Fill and Drill Technique for Dental Caries!

Drill-free way may now become the future trend for stopping, reversing and preventing dental caries or tooth decay.

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.

Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Dental Sealants

Dental Sealants

Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. Dental sealants are also known as pit and fissure sealants.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

Toothache

Toothache

Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.

More News on:

Tooth Decay Tooth Discoloration Teeth Chart Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Toothache Quiz on Dental Care Dental Care during Pregnancy Dental Sealants 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...