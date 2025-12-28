ADHD stimulant drugs imitate sound sleep, hiding sleep deficits, which may lead to misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment.

Recent, according to findings by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. (The study was published inResearchers emphasize that increased alertness is the driver for completing tasks, but it’s important to assess sleep habits while taking ADHD drugs, preventing any misdiagnosis or misguided therapy.“I prescribe a lot of stimulants as a child neurologist, and I’ve always been taught that,” said Kay, who treats patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.“But we’ve shown that’s not the case. Rather,, which naturally helps them pay more attention to it.”Kay said the findings point to the importance of addressing inadequate sleep in addition to considering stimulant medication for children being evaluated for ADHD.To understand how stimulant medications affect the brain, the research team examined resting-state functional MRI, or fMRI, data — a type of neuroimaging that indicates a person’s brain activity when they are not engaged in any specific task — from 5,795 children ages 8 to 11 who participated in theThe ABCD study is a long-term, multisite study that is tracking the neurodevelopment of more than 11,000 children from across the U.S., including a site based at WashU Medicine.The researchers analyzed fMRI scans and compared brain connectivity patterns between children who took prescription stimulants and children who did not on the day of their scan.Compared with kids not taking stimulants,and regions predicting how rewarding an activity will be.Their scans did not show significantly increased activity in regions classically associated with attention.The researchers validated their observation in an experiment on five healthy adults without ADHD who normally did not take stimulant medication. The participants were scanned using resting-state fMRI before and after taking a dose of stimulant medication, allowing for precise measurement of changes in brain connectivity.The researchers again found that“Essentially, we found that stimulants pre-reward our brains and allow us to keep working at things that wouldn’t normally hold our interest — like our least favorite class in school, for example,” Dosenbach said.In other words, the study findings suggest that rather than “lighting up” the attention centers of a child with ADHD, stimulant drugs work by helping make activities that the child normally struggles to focus on feel relatively more rewarding, he noted.,” Dosenbach added. “Whatever kids can’t focus on — those tasks that make them fidgety — are tasks that they find unrewarding.”“On a stimulant, they can sit still better because they’re not getting up to find something better to do.”(as reported by their parents) and performed better on cognitive tests given as part of the ABCD study.Children with more severe ADHD showed the greatest gains in cognitive outcomes associated with taking prescription stimulants.Despite their significant effects on brain activity, the researchers found that stimulant medications were not associated with cognitive gains in all children taking them.Children who got less than the recommended nine or more hours of sleep per night and took a stimulant received better grades in school than did kids who got insufficient sleep and did not take a stimulant.However,. (It is not clear why these kids were taking stimulant medications.) That is, stimulants were linked with improved cognitive performance only for participants with ADHD or those who got insuﬃcient sleep., as were the associated behavioral and cognitive decrements,” Dosenbach said.The authors noted that this boost in performance despite a lack of sleep might carry long-term costs.“Not getting enough sleep is always bad for you, and it’s especially bad for kids,” Kay said. He noted that children who are overtired may exhibit classic symptoms of ADHD, such as difficulty paying attention in class or declining grades, leading to a misdiagnosis in some cases when the real culprit is sleep deprivation.Kay urged clinicians to consider sleep deprivation as a factor in ADHD diagnoses and to explore strategies or treatments to boost kids’ sleep.The researchers noted that, but it’s equally likely they might cause lasting damage if used to cover up chronic sleep deficits.Source-Eurekalert