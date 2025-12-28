ADHD stimulant drugs imitate sound sleep, hiding sleep deficits, which may lead to misdiagnosis and incorrect treatment.
Recent research challenges a long-held belief that ADHD meds like Ritalin and Adderall focus on attention. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) stimulants primarily improve alertness in a child rather than attention, according to findings by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The study was published in Cell. These meds camouflage the sleep shortages and trick the brain into feeling as if it has rested.
Researchers emphasize that increased alertness is the driver for completing tasks, but it’s important to assess sleep habits while taking ADHD drugs, preventing any misdiagnosis or misguided therapy.
Stimulants Really Work on the Brain’s Reward and Wakefulness Centers“I prescribe a lot of stimulants as a child neurologist, and I’ve always been taught that they facilitate attention systems to give people more voluntary control over what they pay attention to,” said Kay, who treats patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
“But we’ve shown that’s not the case. Rather, the improvement we observe in attention is a secondary effect of a child being more alert and finding a task more rewarding, which naturally helps them pay more attention to it.”
Kay said the findings point to the importance of addressing inadequate sleep in addition to considering stimulant medication for children being evaluated for ADHD.
Brain Images Revealed an Increase in Alertness Over AttentionTo understand how stimulant medications affect the brain, the research team examined resting-state functional MRI, or fMRI, data — a type of neuroimaging that indicates a person’s brain activity when they are not engaged in any specific task — from 5,795 children ages 8 to 11 who participated in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study.
The ABCD study is a long-term, multisite study that is tracking the neurodevelopment of more than 11,000 children from across the U.S., including a site based at WashU Medicine.
The researchers analyzed fMRI scans and compared brain connectivity patterns between children who took prescription stimulants and children who did not on the day of their scan.
Compared with kids not taking stimulants, children who took stimulants the day of the scan showed increased activity in regions of the brain related to arousal or wakefulness and regions predicting how rewarding an activity will be.
Their scans did not show significantly increased activity in regions classically associated with attention.
ADHD Meds Boost Motivation by Making Boring Tasks Feel RewardingThe researchers validated their observation in an experiment on five healthy adults without ADHD who normally did not take stimulant medication. The participants were scanned using resting-state fMRI before and after taking a dose of stimulant medication, allowing for precise measurement of changes in brain connectivity.
The researchers again found that arousal and reward centers in the brain, not attention centers, were activated by the medications.
“Essentially, we found that stimulants pre-reward our brains and allow us to keep working at things that wouldn’t normally hold our interest — like our least favorite class in school, for example,” Dosenbach said.
In other words, the study findings suggest that rather than “lighting up” the attention centers of a child with ADHD, stimulant drugs work by helping make activities that the child normally struggles to focus on feel relatively more rewarding, he noted.
That extra motivation helps kids continue challenging activities as well as tedious tasks.
Stimulants Have a Higher Impact on Academic Gains Than Cognitive Growth“These results also provide a potential explanation for how stimulants treat hyperactivity, which previously seemed paradoxical,” Dosenbach added. “Whatever kids can’t focus on — those tasks that make them fidgety — are tasks that they find unrewarding.”
“On a stimulant, they can sit still better because they’re not getting up to find something better to do.”
Compared with children with ADHD who did not take a stimulant, children with ADHD who took a stimulant medication had better grades in school (as reported by their parents) and performed better on cognitive tests given as part of the ABCD study.
Children with more severe ADHD showed the greatest gains in cognitive outcomes associated with taking prescription stimulants.
Despite their significant effects on brain activity, the researchers found that stimulant medications were not associated with cognitive gains in all children taking them.
ADHD Drugs Erase the Signs of Exhaustion and Hide Sleep DeprivationChildren who got less than the recommended nine or more hours of sleep per night and took a stimulant received better grades in school than did kids who got insufficient sleep and did not take a stimulant.
However, stimulants did not correspond with improved performance for neurotypical kids who got sufficient sleep. (It is not clear why these kids were taking stimulant medications.) That is, stimulants were linked with improved cognitive performance only for participants with ADHD or those who got insuﬃcient sleep.
“We saw that if a participant didn’t sleep enough, but they took a stimulant, the brain signature of insufficient sleep was erased, as were the associated behavioral and cognitive decrements,” Dosenbach said.
The authors noted that this boost in performance despite a lack of sleep might carry long-term costs.
Beyond Diagnosis, Doctors Must Rule Out Exhaustion First“Not getting enough sleep is always bad for you, and it’s especially bad for kids,” Kay said. He noted that children who are overtired may exhibit classic symptoms of ADHD, such as difficulty paying attention in class or declining grades, leading to a misdiagnosis in some cases when the real culprit is sleep deprivation.
The stimulant medication may then appear to help by mimicking some of the effects of a good night’s sleep, while still leaving the child vulnerable to long-term effects of sleep deprivation.
Kay urged clinicians to consider sleep deprivation as a factor in ADHD diagnoses and to explore strategies or treatments to boost kids’ sleep.
The researchers noted that these medications could have a restorative effect by activating the brain’s waste clearing system during wakefulness, but it’s equally likely they might cause lasting damage if used to cover up chronic sleep deficits.
