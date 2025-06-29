Why Acute Pain Fades but Chronic Pain Persists: A Brainstem Discovery

Why does some pain fade while others persist? A study finds key answers hidden in the brainstem.



‘For the first time ever, scientists observed how the same #neurons drastically change their behavior in acute vs. #chronic_pain. This could fundamentally reshape our understanding of persistent #pain. #PainManagement’

Unveiling the Cellular Secrets of Acute vs. Chronic Pain

Advertisement

The "Biological Switch": How Ion Current Dysregulation May Drive Chronic Pain

Advertisement

Opposite regulation of medullary pain-related projection neuron excitability in acute and chronic pain - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adr3467)

Why does some pain fade while other pain refuses to go away? A recent study has uncovered a key difference in how the brain handles short-term and long-term pain. ( )In cases ofpreventing them from becoming overwhelming. However, when—allowing pain signals to continue firing without restraint.This discovery sheds light on why chronic pain persists and points to potential new therapies aimed at restoring the brain’s ability to regulate pain before it becomes long-lasting.In a study published this week inresearchers led by Doctoral student Ben Title under the guidance of Prof. Alexander M. Binshtok from The Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine and the Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC) at The Hebrew University, reveal that our bodies respond toTheir discovery sheds new light on how pain becomes chronic — and opens the door to better-targeted treatments.The team studied a small but crucial region in the brainstem called the medullary dorsal horn, home to neurons that act as a relay station for pain signals. These projection neurons help send pain messages from the body to the brain.The scientists found that during acute inflammatory pain, these neurons actually dial down their own activity. This built-in “braking system” helps limit the amount of pain-related signals sent to the brain. Once the inflammation and pain subside, the neurons return to their normal state.However, in chronic pain, this braking system fails. The neurons don’t reduce their activity — in fact, they become more excitable and fire more signals, potentially contributing to the persistence of pain.Using a combination of electrophysiology and computer modeling, the researchers identified a key mechanism: a specific potassium current known as theIn acute pain, IA increases — acting like a natural sedative for the pain pathways. But in chronic pain, this current doesn't ramp up, and the neurons become hyperactive. The absence of this regulation may be one of the biological switches that turns temporary pain into a long-lasting condition.“This is the first time we’ve seen how the same neurons behave so differently in acute versus chronic pain,” said Prof. Binshtok. “The fact that this natural ‘calming’ mechanism is missing in chronic pain suggests a new target for therapy. If we can find aalone, often with few effective treatment options. This new study adds an important piece to the puzzle by showing how the nervous system’s built-in pain controls are disrupted in long-term pain conditions.By understanding the brain’s own strategies for limiting pain — and why they sometimes fail — scientists are now one step closer to developing smarter, more precise therapies for those who suffer from chronic pain.Source-Eurekalert