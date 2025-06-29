About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Acute Pain Fades but Chronic Pain Persists: A Brainstem Discovery

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 29 2025 11:28 PM

Why does some pain fade while others persist? A study finds key answers hidden in the brainstem.

Why does some pain fade while other pain refuses to go away? A recent study has uncovered a key difference in how the brain handles short-term and long-term pain. ()
In cases of acute pain, the brain activates a natural braking system to slow down pain signals, preventing them from becoming overwhelming. However, when pain becomes chronic, this internal braking mechanism stops working—allowing pain signals to continue firing without restraint.

This discovery sheds light on why chronic pain persists and points to potential new therapies aimed at restoring the brain’s ability to regulate pain before it becomes long-lasting.

Unveiling the Cellular Secrets of Acute vs. Chronic Pain

In a study published this week in Science Advances, researchers led by Doctoral student Ben Title under the guidance of Prof. Alexander M. Binshtok from The Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine and the Center for Brain Sciences (ELSC) at The Hebrew University, reveal that our bodies respond to acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) pain in surprisingly different ways at the cellular level. Their discovery sheds new light on how pain becomes chronic — and opens the door to better-targeted treatments.

The team studied a small but crucial region in the brainstem called the medullary dorsal horn, home to neurons that act as a relay station for pain signals. These projection neurons help send pain messages from the body to the brain.

The scientists found that during acute inflammatory pain, these neurons actually dial down their own activity. This built-in “braking system” helps limit the amount of pain-related signals sent to the brain. Once the inflammation and pain subside, the neurons return to their normal state.

However, in chronic pain, this braking system fails. The neurons don’t reduce their activity — in fact, they become more excitable and fire more signals, potentially contributing to the persistence of pain.

Using a combination of electrophysiology and computer modeling, the researchers identified a key mechanism: a specific potassium current known as the A-type potassium current (IA). This current helps regulate the excitability of neurons.

The "Biological Switch": How Ion Current Dysregulation May Drive Chronic Pain

In acute pain, IA increases — acting like a natural sedative for the pain pathways. But in chronic pain, this current doesn't ramp up, and the neurons become hyperactive. The absence of this regulation may be one of the biological switches that turns temporary pain into a long-lasting condition.

“This is the first time we’ve seen how the same neurons behave so differently in acute versus chronic pain,” said Prof. Binshtok. “The fact that this natural ‘calming’ mechanism is missing in chronic pain suggests a new target for therapy. If we can find a way to restore or mimic that braking system, we might be able to prevent pain from becoming chronic.”

Chronic pain affects over 50 million people in the U.S. alone, often with few effective treatment options. This new study adds an important piece to the puzzle by showing how the nervous system’s built-in pain controls are disrupted in long-term pain conditions.

By understanding the brain’s own strategies for limiting pain — and why they sometimes fail — scientists are now one step closer to developing smarter, more precise therapies for those who suffer from chronic pain.

Reference:
  1. Opposite regulation of medullary pain-related projection neuron excitability in acute and chronic pain - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adr3467)
Source-Eurekalert


