Why a Regular Sleep Schedule Matters After Heart Failure

A regular sleep schedule can be lifesaving for heart failure patients, doubling their chance of recovery compared to irregular sleepers.
For patients recovering from heart failure, sleep isn’t just rest, it’s medicine! A new review from Oregon Health & Science University highlights that keeping a consistent sleep schedule may be just as vital as medication and diet in easing symptoms and supporting recovery (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Regular sleep schedule may improve recovery from heart failure, study finds
Go to source).
Irregular Sleep Doubles Heart Failure RiskThe study published in the journal JACC Advances emphasizes that even moderately irregular sleep doubles the chance of experiencing another clinical episode of heart failure within six months. A clinical event might be a hospital stay, another ER visit, or even a death.
The Sleep Schedule of Thirty-Two PatientsBetween September 2022 and October 2023, researchers recruited 32 patients who had been admitted to OHSU Hospital and Hillsboro Medical Center for acutely decompensated heart failure( heart suddenly can't pump blood effectively to meet your body's needs, leading to a rapid buildup of fluid in your lungs and body). For a week after being released from the hospital, participants kept sleep diaries in which they noted
- When they went to sleep,
- When they woke up, and
- When they napped during the day.
The individuals' sleep habits were then used to classify them as either regular or somewhat irregular sleepers. About 21 people experienced a clinical episode over the six months following their hospital discharge, according to the research. Of which, 8 of the group's members were classified as regular sleepers, while 13 were classified as moderately irregular sleepers. Statistically, the irregular sleepers had more than double the risk of an event during the six months.
“Improving sleep regularity may be a low-cost therapeutic approach to mitigate adverse events in adults with heart failure,” says the research team.
Why Is Sleep Important For Cardiac Patients?Several mechanisms help explain why this happens. Highly variable sleep undermines circadian control over blood pressure, heart rate, vascular tone, and endothelial function—a regulatory system governed by clock genes such as clock, per2, and bmal1. Moreover, evidence has been accumulating that poor or inconsistent sleep is associated with blood pressure variability and impaired heart rate variability, all factors known to predict adverse cardiovascular events. Because these disruptions exacerbate the burden on an already weakened heart, making a regular sleep schedule an essential fix for heart failure patients in their recovery.
