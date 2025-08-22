A regular sleep schedule can be lifesaving for heart failure patients, doubling their chance of recovery compared to irregular sleepers.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Regular sleep schedule may improve recovery from heart failure, study finds



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Irregular sleep may double your risk of heart failure relapse—protect your heart by protecting your sleep! #sleep #hearthealth #medindia’

Irregular sleep may double your risk of heart failure relapse—protect your heart by protecting your sleep! #sleep #hearthealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Irregular Sleep Doubles Heart Failure Risk

Advertisement

The Sleep Schedule of Thirty-Two Patients

When they went to sleep, When they woke up, and When they napped during the day.

Why Is Sleep Important For Cardiac Patients?

“When Sleep Suffers, So Does Your Heart; Don't Compromise Your Sleep!”

Regular sleep schedule may improve recovery from heart failure, study finds - (https://news.ohsu.edu/2025/08/21/regular-sleep-schedule-may-improve-recovery-from-heart-failure-study-finds)

For patients recovering from heart failure, sleep isn’t just rest, it’s medicine! A new review from Oregon Health & Science University highlights that keeping a consistent sleep schedule may be just as vital as medication and diet in easing symptoms and supporting recovery ().The study published in the journalemphasizes that even moderately irregular sleep doubles the chance of experiencing another clinical episode of heart failure. A clinical event might be a hospital stay, another ER visit, or even a death.Between, researchers recruited 32 patients who had been admitted toandfor( heart suddenly can't pump blood effectively to meet your body's needs, leading to a rapid buildup of fluid in your lungs and body). For a week after being released from the hospital, participants kept sleep diaries in which they notedThe individuals' sleep habits were then used to classify them as either regular or somewhat irregular sleepers. About 21 people experienced a clinical episode over the six months following their hospital discharge, according to the research. Of which, 8 of the group's members were classified as regular sleepers, while 13 were classified as moderately irregular sleepers. Statistically, the irregular sleepers had more than double the risk of an event during the six months.says the research team.Several mechanisms help explain why this happens. Highly variable sleep undermines circadian control over blood pressure, heart rate, vascular tone, and endothelial function—a regulatory system governed by clock genes such as. Moreover, evidence has been accumulating that poor or inconsistent sleep is associated with blood pressure variability and impaired heart rate variability, all factors known to predict adverse cardiovascular events. Because these disruptions exacerbate the burden on an already weakened heart, making a regular sleep schedule an essential fix for heart failure patients in their recovery.Source- Oregon Health & Science University