medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

WHO's Gaming Disorder Classification 'Premature'

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 26, 2018 at 1:27 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experts suggested the classification of "gaming disorder" as a mental health condition by WHO was "premature" and based on a "moral panic".
WHO's Gaming Disorder Classification 'Premature'
WHO's Gaming Disorder Classification 'Premature'

They contended that while the decision was well intentioned, there was a lack of good quality scientific evidence about how to properly diagnose video game addiction, the BBC reported.

These people give increasing priority to gaming "to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests", and that they will continue gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences, it said.

But the move risked "pathologising" a behaviour that was harmless for most people, the report said.

"We're essentially pathologising a hobby, so what's next? There are studies on tanning addiction, dance addiction, exercise addiction, but nobody is having a conversation about including them in ICD-11...," Peter Etchells, from the Bath Spa University, was quoted as saying to the BBC.

However, the WHO noted that it had reviewed available evidence before including it, adding that it had taken into account views reflecting a "consensus of experts from different disciplines and geographical regions".

According to Etchells, estimates of those who are addicted range from fewer than 0.5 per cent to nearly 50 per cent of players, which meant there was a danger of failing to identify who actually had a problem and who just enjoyed playing games.

"What we're doing then is over-diagnosing, we're sort of pathologising a behaviour that for many people is not harmful in any way," he noted.

The experts were also sceptical that screen time overall -- including the use of devices like smartphones and tablets -- was harmful for children and adolescents.

As of now it is better for people to keep smartphones and other screens out of theirs and their children's bedrooms at night.

"The best evidence that we currently have really suggests that some screen time and video game playing is better than none at all, particularly for child well-being," Etchells noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

'Gaming Disorder' is a Mental Health Condition: WHO

'Gaming Disorder' is a Mental Health Condition: WHO

Millions of people are suffering from 'gaming disorder', a clinical condition and only health professionals who are properly trained can help treat the disorder, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

Exercising While Gaming May Help Lower Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Exercising While Gaming May Help Lower Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Researchers at Union College found significant cognitive improvements in older patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) after exergaming.

Continuous Gaming in Mobile Phone Damages Vision in 21-year-old Girl

Continuous Gaming in Mobile Phone Damages Vision in 21-year-old Girl

A 21-year-old Chinese girl has become partially blind after playing video game on her smartphone for 24 hours.

Gaming Helps Enhance Individual Motivation

Gaming Helps Enhance Individual Motivation

Gamification explores the idea that different people are motivated by different things.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

More News on:

Loss of Taste 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...