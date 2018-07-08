medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Whole Grain Carbohydrates May Protect Your Oral Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 7, 2018 at 1:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating whole grain carbohydrates may improve your oral health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Dental Research.
Whole Grain Carbohydrates May Protect Your Oral Health
Whole Grain Carbohydrates May Protect Your Oral Health

An examination of research on oral health, commissioned by the World Health Organisation, has indicated that for oral health we should stick to whole grain carbohydrates and avoid processed ones, especially if sweet.

Food contains different types of starchy carbohydrate with varying degrees of processing. Although the researchers found no association between the total amount of starch eaten and tooth decay, they did find that more processed forms of starch increased the risk of cavities. This is because they can be broken down into sugars in the mouth, by amylase found in saliva.

Further findings, although based on very few available studies and weaker data, suggested a lower risk of oral cancer from consuming whole grain starches, and that whole grains may also offer protection against gum disease.

Paula Moynihan, Professor of Nutrition and Oral Health at Newcastle University, UK, who lead the research said: "The evidence suggests that a diet rich in whole grain carbohydrates is less likely to damage your oral health than one containing processed starches."

In the review, 33 papers were included of studies on foods containing what were characterized as rapidly digestible starches (e.g., white bread, crackers, biscuits, cakes, pretzels) and slowly digestible starches (e.g., whole grains, legumes), and their relationships with dental caries, oral cancer and gum (periodontal) disease.

Updating WHO Guidance on Carbohydrate Intake

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently updating its guidance on carbohydrate intake, including assessment of dietary fiber and starch quality.

WHO currently recommends reducing free sugar intake to less than 10 percent of total energy (calorie) intake, and suggests further reduction to less than 5 percent for additional health benefits.

Free sugars are sugars that are added to foods by the manufacturer, cook, or consumer, plus those naturally present in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates.

Professor Moynihan added: "Despite an ill-advised fashion for eliminating carbohydrates from the diet, a carbohydrate-rich diet is shown to be fine for oral health so long as it is low in sugars and is based on whole grain varieties of carbs such as pasta, couscous, and wholemeal bread. They key for shoppers is to look for wholemeal and whole grain on the labels."

Additional research commissioned by the WHO into the effects of carbohydrate quality on other health outcomes, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes, will be used to inform the forthcoming guideline.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.

Eating Whole Grains Increases Metabolism And Calorie Loss

Eating Whole Grains Increases Metabolism And Calorie Loss

A diet rich in whole grains not only helps in improving digestion but also helps in increasing the resting metabolic rate, an effect that is similar to exercise.

Which Bread is Healthier? White or Whole Grain Wheat Bread?

Which Bread is Healthier? White or Whole Grain Wheat Bread?

Whole wheat sourdough bread is considered healthy as it is prepared without any additives and is high is fiber and minerals compared to white bread.

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check–ups.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Grains

Grains

Grains make the foundation of good nutrition. The food guide pyramid shows that you need generous amounts of these foods each day to maintain health and prevent disease.

Reasons? Our support group will tell you why!

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important part of the diet chain.

More News on:

Grains AIDS/HIV Mediterranean Diet Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Munch On Crunchy Corn! Dental Check-Up Quiz on Weight Loss 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...