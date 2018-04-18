medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Whole-brain Radiation to Treat Lung Cancer Patients With Brain Metastases

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 18, 2018 at 2:27 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study challenges the use of whole-brain radiation for all small-cell lung cancer patients with brain metastases. The study was conducted by investigators at the University of Colorado Cancer Center.
Whole-brain Radiation to Treat Lung Cancer Patients With Brain Metastases
Whole-brain Radiation to Treat Lung Cancer Patients With Brain Metastases

Lung cancer often metastasizes to the brain. Historically, brain metastases have been treated with whole-brain radiation therapy. However, these studies have usually excluded patients with the related but different form of the disease known as small-cell lung cancer and, for patients with this tumor type, whole-brain radiation remains the standard of care for limited and even solitary brain metastases.

The study, recently published in the journal Lung Cancer, compared the outcomes of 5,752 small-cell lung cancer patients who received whole-brain radiation therapy (WBRT) with those of 200 patients who received stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), finding that the median overall survival was actually longer with SRS (10.8 months with SRS versus 7.1 months with WBRT).

"One of the historic reservations regarding the use of SRS in small-cell lung cancer has been the concern that, by omitting WBRT, a patient could be at a higher risk of a diffuse progression of brain metastases, and that this could negatively affect prognosis. This study begins to address that concern by showing encouraging survival outcomes with SRS alone," says Chad Rusthoven, MD, assistant professor in Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, the paper's senior author.

The study used the largest cancer registry in the U.S., the National Cancer Database (NCDB), and analyzed cases of patients with brain metastases at time of diagnosis from 2010-2014. Because the standard of care was WBRT, the vast majority of patients were treated with this therapy. But a significant minority was treated with SRS, allowing the researchers to compare the outcomes of these two populations. Across age, gender, race, and health status, patients treated with SRS tended to have better overall survival than patients treated with WBRT.

"Even though we only identified 200 patients treated with SRS, to the best of our knowledge, it's the largest data set of patients treated this way and one of the first dedicated analyses of the approach in the U.S. The study offers preliminary evidence to support further research in to the role of SRS for patients with small-cell lung cancer," says the study's lead author, Dr. Tyler Robin. The authors point out that the study is limited by the fact that it retrospectively looks back at historical outcomes of patients treated with SRS and WBRT, rather than randomizing patients to SRS and WBRT groups and then tracking their outcomes prospectively. This makes the current study subject to the influence of selection bias, for example, if SRS patients happened to be healthier than WBRT patients to begin with. As such, the authors do not suggest that the observations from this study will change the standard of care, but they think that the results will encourage further investigation into SRS for small-cell lung cancer.

"We hope that this analysis will encourage other investigators to ask questions about the potential role of SRS for carefully-selected patients with small-cell lung cancer," says Rusthoven, "and we believe that as therapies improve and patients live longer, strategies designed to limit the negative neurocognitive and quality-of-life effects of WBRT are likely to gain increasing importance."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury

Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the ...

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute Radiation Syndrome

Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating radiation within a short time.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

X-Ray

X-Ray

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief Overview of X-Ray  

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Parkinsons Disease Radiotherapy X-Ray Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...