WHO Warns Of Continued COVID-19 Transmission Even After Vaccines

When asked if COVID-19 will become an endemic, he emphasized that in the future, vaccines will not reach a point where it can stop the transmission of COVID-19, hence there are chances of continued transmission.The countries should not expect to get rid of the virus by 2021. Ryan said that so far in the human history only one disease has been eradicated from this planet that is smallpox.He added,Ryan's warning comes at a time when the global caseload of COVID-19 is nearing the 100 million mark.According to the Johns Hopkins University, Saturday afternoon's data revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 102,144,857 and 2,208,947 respectively.Source: Medindia