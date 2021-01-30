by Pooja Shete on  January 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Warns Of Continued COVID-19 Transmission Even After Vaccines
Senior official at the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the risk of continued transmission of COVID-19 in the future even after large-scale vaccinations.

Executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said that he doesn't believe that the world should start setting elimination or eradication of this coronavirus as success.

Ryan said, "That is not the bar for success. The bar for success is reducing the capacity of this virus to kill, to put people in hospital, to destroy our economic and social lives."


When asked if COVID-19 will become an endemic, he emphasized that in the future, vaccines will not reach a point where it can stop the transmission of COVID-19, hence there are chances of continued transmission.

The countries should not expect to get rid of the virus by 2021. Ryan said that so far in the human history only one disease has been eradicated from this planet that is smallpox.

He added, "We have to reach a point where we're in control of the virus."

Ryan's warning comes at a time when the global caseload of COVID-19 is nearing the 100 million mark.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Saturday afternoon's data revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 102,144,857 and 2,208,947 respectively.

Source: Medindia

