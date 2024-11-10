WHO Urges Health-Focused Climate Action

WHO urges urgent, health-centered climate action, highlighting climate change’s severe impacts on global health, with a call for policies prioritizing health and sustainability.

Climate Crisis is a Health Crisis



UN Climate Change Conference Baku - November 2024 - (https://unfccc.int/cop29)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new report urging global leaders to prioritize health in their climate action plans ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) ( ) in Baku, Azerbaijan. The report emphasizes the urgent need to address the health impacts of climate change.“The climate crisis is a health crisis, which makes prioritizing health and well-being in climate action not only a moral and legal imperative but a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a more just and equitable future,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in the report.The report, developed by WHO in collaboration with over 100 organizations and 300 experts, outlines key actions that can improve the lives of about 3.6 billion people living in areas that are most susceptible to climate change.Besides making human health and well-being the top measure of climate success; it also called for ending fossil fuel subsidies and reliance. The report suggested investment in clean, sustainable alternatives that can reduce diseases that are surging due to pollution; and also cut carbon emissions.The report also outlines practical guidelines on addressing health impacts; strengthening health systems: enhancing climate resilience and decarbonisation in health systems, and promoting co-benefits of health and climate change mitigation and adaptation.According to a recent report published in the Lancet, India is one of the most impacted countries due to climate change. It showed “10 of 15 indicators tracking health threats reaching new records".Despite the commitments of the 2015 Paris Agreement, global temperatures are nearing the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit. This will dramatically escalate health risks, if not mitigated immediately.Source-IANS