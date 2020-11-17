WHO to Unveil New Strategy Against Cervical Cancer

‘The WHO is planning to unveil a new, global strategy against cervical cancer.’

The WHO has set targets for 2030 to accelerate the progress towards cervical cancer elimination. WHO suggests the countries to strive to reach the goals of vaccinating 90% of girls of 15 years of age with HPV vaccine and screen 70% of women between ages 35-45 years.The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) informed that the Union Health Ministry had launched a screening program for cervical cancer.an AIIMS spokesperson said.An indigenous HPV vaccine has been developed in Phase-3 trials now and is expected to be available shortly, said an AIIMS official.The vaccine is developed by the Serum Institute of India in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology.The HPV vaccine was launched back in 2006 and available globally. In India, it is available since 2009.said Prof Neerja Bhatla, of AIIMS' Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.AIIMS is planning to hold a workshop with stakeholders to launch a global strategy against cervical cancer.Source: Medindia