by Angela Mohan on  July 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WHO to Fix Errors in COVID-19 Origin Report
The World Health Organization aims to fix errors on origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO had, in March, concluded in a report that a laboratory leak was "extremely unlikely". The report, which also carried details of early COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, showed some errors, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The official China National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) database says patient S01 began to exhibit symptoms on December 16, 2019, a week later than the December 8 onset recorded in the WHO report.


The UN health body plans to change the virus sequence IDs associated with three of the 13 early patients listed in a chart in the report and will clarify that the first family cluster was not linked to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, The Post quoted a WHO spokesman as saying.

The mistakes in the report were due to "editing errors," but they did not affect "the data analysis process, nor the conclusions", WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said. The global health body also said that it will look into other possible discrepancies.

While it is not yet clear whether or how clarity on these points could throw light on the pandemic's origins, the need to correct data months after publication, raises questions.

"We need more explanation about what the source of the error and the information was," Georgetown University Professor of Global Health Law, Lawrence Gostin, who also provides technical assistance to the WHO, was quoted as saying.

"Who made the errors? Was it China, was it the team, was it WHO itself?" he asked. "There's no clarity, and this does feed into public distrust of the integrity and rigour of the origins investigation."

Meanwhile, at a news conference on Thursday, WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked China to be more transparent on the issue of data sharing.

He added that getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of the pandemic. He also reportedly stated that it was premature on WHO's part to rule out a potential link between the Covid pandemic and a laboratory leak.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

World Health Organization Cautions Against Overpriced Vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned against the danger of buying overpriced COVID-19 vaccines from intermediaries, reminding countries to buy jabs certified by the WHO and make sure to identify the origin of the product.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake