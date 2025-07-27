Who Should Consider Preventive Mastectomy for Breast Cancer Risk?

Risk-reducing mastectomy (RRM) lowers breast cancer risk in high-risk women, offering a proactive approach to prevention



How Personalized Models Guide Breast Cancer Risk Management

Expanding Mastectomy Access Beyond Genetic Susceptibility

Defining lifetime risk thresholds for breast cancer surgical prevention: cost-effectiveness analysis - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/2836854)

Women at high risk of developing breast cancer should be given greater access to preventive mastectomy, according to a new analysis by researchers at Queen Mary University of London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.( )The study found that this surgical approach is a cost-effective strategy for significantly lowering breast cancer risk, outperforming other preventive measures such as regular screening and medication.These findings suggest thatClinicians currently use personalized risk prediction models which combine genetic and other data to identify those women who are at a higher risk of developingSubsequent treatment options – including mammograms, MRI screening, surgery, and medication – are then offered dependent on each woman’s level of risk.is recommended for women at high risk, but in practice this surgery is only clinically offered to those carrying faults (called pathogenic variants) in genes that are known to increase the likelihood they will develop the disease (BRCA1/ BRCA2/ PALB2 PV).Professor Ranjit Manchanda from Queen Mary University of London, Dr. Rosa Legood from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, along with colleagues from Manchester University and Peking University created a new economic evaluation model to accurately predict the level of risk that would make RRM a more cost-effective treatment.For their model, researchers used guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to determine whether a treatment is considered cost-effective. Their model showed thatOffering RRM to women in this cohort could potentially prevent 6,500 of the 58,500 cases of breast cancer that are diagnosed every year in the UK.Professor Manchanda, Professor of Gynaecological Oncology at Queen Mary and Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist, said: “We for the first time define the risk at which we should offer RRM. Our results could have significant clinical implications to expand access to mastectomy beyond those patients with known genetic susceptibility in high penetrance genes- BRCA1/ BRCA2/ PALB2 - who are traditionally offered this. This could potentially prevent can potentially prevent ~6500 breast cancer cases annually in UK women. We recommend that more research is carried out to evaluate the acceptability, uptake, and long-term outcomes of RRM among this group”.Dr. Legood, Associate Professor in health economics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “Undergoing RRM is cost-effective for women 30-55years with a lifetime breast cancer risk of 35% or more. These results can support additional management options for personalized breast cancer risk prediction enabling more women at increased risk to access prevention.”Dr. Vineeth Rajkumar, Head of Research at Rosetrees, said: "Rosetrees is delighted to fund this truly groundbreaking research that could have a positive impact on women worldwide.”The researchers used data from women aged between 30 and 60 with varying lifetime breast cancer risks between 17% and 50%, and who were either undergoing RRM or receiving screening with medical prevention according to currently used predictive models.Source-Eurekalert