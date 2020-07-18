by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2020 at 9:03 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WHO Says COVID-19 Threatens To Exacerbate Conflict, Humanitarian Crises
The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned COVID-19 threatens to exacerbate many issues the world is facing, such as years of conflict and other humanitarian crises.

He said the pandemic, and the restrictions put in place to suppress it, are taking a heavy toll on 220 million people in protracted emergencies. While it is too early to assess the full impact of so-called lockdowns and other containment measures, up to 132 million more people may go hungry in 2020, in addition to the 690 million who went hungry last year.

According to the WHO chief, deep budget cuts to education and rising poverty caused by the pandemic could force at least 9.7 million children out of school forever by the end of this year, with millions more falling behind in learning.


Meanwhile, the economic impact of the pandemic in humanitarian settings can aggravate already dire living conditions, such as more displacement, food shortages, risk of malnutrition, decrease in access to essential services, and mental health problems, said Tedros.

"The pandemic is teaching us that health is not a luxury item; it's the foundation of social, economic and political stability," he said. "The impacts of the pandemic go far beyond health, and so do the needs, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable countries."

The WHO chief called on the international community to use Covid-19 as an opportunity to build health systems that are more resilient and more able to withstand the impact of health emergencies.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
PM Narendra Modi Says India Gave Medical Aid To 150 Nations To Fight COVID-19
Speaking at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), PM Modi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations but India has tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by ...
READ MORE
Bharat Biotech Announces Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has announced the clinical trials of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began across the country on July 15.
READ MORE
Actor Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life Decisions During COVID-19 Isolation
As actor Amitabh Bachchan recovers from the novel coronavirus in the COVID ward of a hospital, he is reflecting back on his life, decisions and the consequences of his decisions.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake