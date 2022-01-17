About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
WHO Says COVID-19 is Here to Stay, Will Not Vanish Completely

by Colleen Fleiss on January 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM
The way the COVID-19 pandemic develops suggests that coronavirus will never completely disappear, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said.

The virus will circulate as an endemic disease, TASS news agency quoted Vujnovic as saying on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"Coronavirus is on its way to becoming an endemic disease. This means it won't go away. But we have to learn how to treat it and how to protect ourselves from it.

"Most importantly, we need to contain the outbreak of the infection now and reduce the number of those vulnerable to it. Otherwise, new variants will emerge in an unpredictable fashion," she said.
Further, Vujnovic noted that evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is less severe than other strains. However, its dangers should not be underestimated, and it is too early for the humanity to relax, she said.

"There is evidence now that Omicron seems to be less serious than (previous variants), but this does not mean that it should not be taken seriously. The coronavirus infection may lead to very serious consequences," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia registered 27,179 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,774,304, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 723 to 320,634.

Source: IANS
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
