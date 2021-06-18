by Colleen Fleiss on  June 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Reports Africa's COVID Cases Surging by 20% Amid 3rd Wave
In Africa, confirmed coronavirus cases were surging by 20% on a weekly basis as most countries in the continent were under the third wave of the pandemic, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said.

In a statement on Thursday, Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, said the continent is already reeling from the third wave that could overwhelm the already fragile public health systems, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Africa is in the midst of a full-blown third wave. The sobering trajectory of surging cases should rouse everyone into urgent action," Moeti said in the statement, adding that public health measures must be scaled up fast to find, test, isolate and care for patients and to quickly trace their contacts.


Moeti said that 22 African countries experienced over 20 per cent rise in coronavirus infections in the week ending June 13 while fatalities rose by 15 per cent in 36 countries in the same week.

She said that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Namibia and Uganda have reported the highest number of new weekly cases since the pandemic was reported in the continent.

According to Moeti, easing of Covid-19 measures combined with cold weather in the southern African region and new variants is behind the new surges in the continent.

The Delta variant has been reported in 14 African countries, while the Alpha and Beta strains have been detected in 25 countries in the continent.

She said WHO is helping African countries establish contingency plans including enhanced surveillance; rapid testing and revamping of critical care facilities to enable them to cope with surging coronavirus infection.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
New AI Technology Developed can Hear Covid in a Cough
Novel Artificial Intelligence-based model has been developed that can hear the effects of Covid-19 cough. It is a contactless preliminary diagnosis tool for Covid-19, which is reliable and easily-accessible.
READ MORE
“Happy Hypoxia” may Cause Death in COVID-19
One of a prime and defying reason for COVID mortality is "Happy Hypoxia" that renders no significant respiratory distress even at low oxygen levels until the patient reaches fatality.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Poses Threat for Heart Dysfunction in Children
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare and fatal hyperinflammatory condition among children post-COVID-19 that increases the risk of heart dysfunction.
READ MORE

