WHO-recommended Hand Rub Formulations Effective Against COVID-19

Alcohol-based hand disinfectants recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), when used correctly, are effective against the novel coronavirus Sars-Cov-2, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.



30 seconds for disinfection

‘WHO recommended disinfectant formulations can be prepared quickly and easily by pharmacies and help ease the current shortage of disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic. ’





WHO-recommended formulations



The disinfectant I recommended by the WHO consists of 80 volume percent ethanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine, and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide. Disinfectant II consists of 75 volume percent isopropanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine, and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide.



German Pharmacies allowed to sell WHO-II formulation



Following the amendments to the German Drug Law by the German government on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that will remain in effect for six months, the formulation WHO II, which is based on isopropanol, has been approved for this period. As a result, pharmacies are permitted to produce and sell this formulation in order to alleviate the current shortage of disinfectants.



Source: Eurekalert Subsequently, the team tested the viruses in cell culture assays and analyzed how many viruses remained infectious. "We showed that both WHO-recommended formulations sufficiently inactivate the virus after 30 seconds," as Stephanie Pfänder sums up the results. Plus, this does not merely apply to the WHO solutions; rather, their main components, the alcohols ethanol, and isopropanol, also showed adequate inactivation of the virus.The disinfectant I recommended by the WHO consists of 80 volume percent ethanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine, and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide. Disinfectant II consists of 75 volume percent isopropanol, 1.45 volume percent glycerine, and 0.125 volume percent hydrogen peroxide.Following the amendments to the German Drug Law by the German government on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that will remain in effect for six months, the formulation WHO II, which is based on isopropanol, has been approved for this period. As a result, pharmacies are permitted to produce and sell this formulation in order to alleviate the current shortage of disinfectants.Source: Eurekalert

The researchers exposed Sars-Cov-2 viruses for 30 seconds to the WHO-recommended disinfectant formulations. "This time frame was chosen based on recommendations for hand disinfectants," says Stephanie Pfänder.