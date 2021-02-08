by Hannah Joy on  August 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Members Oppose Politicization of Covid-19 Origin Tracing: Report
World Health Organization (WHO) members agree that the Covid-19 origin tracing should not be politicized, reports Sputnik citing Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program.

"The one consistent thing we've heard from all countries has been 'let's not politicize the science,' and the next thing that happens is the science is politicized," Ryan said.

"So what we want to do for all parties, and everybody is calling for this, there's widespread agreement amongst all our member states, let's not politicize the process," the Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.


The WHO was engaged in very positive consultations with a large number of member states, including China, on how to proceed with the next stages of the inquiry, he said.



Source: IANS

WHO to Fix Errors in COVID-19 Origin Report
The World Health Organization aims to fix several mistakes in its joint report with China on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reports said.
WHO Reports Covid-19 Origin-Tracing Mission in Wuhan 'Independent'
World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the international expert team on the Covid-19 origin-tracing mission in Wuhan was "independent" and had no affiliation.
World Health Organisation's Team to Go to China for COVID-19 Origin Probe
International scientists will travel to Wuhan's Chinese city next month to study the origins of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), stated the World Health Organization (WHO).
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
