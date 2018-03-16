medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

WHO Member-Countries Commit To End Tuberculosis By 2030

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 16, 2018 at 2:29 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Member-countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region, including India committed to intensifying efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030, revealed sources.
WHO Member-Countries Commit To End Tuberculosis By 2030
WHO Member-Countries Commit To End Tuberculosis By 2030

"The member-countries unanimously agreed to actualise and intensify essential actions agreed to in the Delhi Call to Action, adopted in March last year, to accelerate efforts to end TB in the region," a statement adopted at the two-day Delhi End TB Summit that concluded here said.

The summit sets the stage for the September 2018 United Nations high-level meeting on TB, wherein the issue will be discussed at the Heads of State level. The UN meeting is likely to endorse a set of goals to put the world on course to ending TB.

The WHO South-East Asia Region, which comprises 11 countries including North Korea and India, is host to one fourth of the global population but a disproportionate 46 per cent of the global TB burden.

"Progress against TB in this region will have a major impact on the global progress. Too much is at stake, we cannot afford to fail," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry and the WHO signed an agreement for enhanced cooperation in the health sector.

WHO's Tedros met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda and complimented the government's bold initiatives to expand universal health coverage through Ayushman Bharat.

An apex government body for biomedical research, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) functioning under the Health Ministry was awarded the International Kochon Prize 2017 for contribution to the National Programme in Tuberculosis research on Tuesday.

ICMR through its TB consortium has accelerated efforts for research and development of TB in the country. The TB consortium is working with public and private institutes to guide the country's research towards development of point-of-care diagnostics, shorter treatment regimens, and effective vaccine for tuberculosis.

The Kochon Prize, endowed by the Kochon Foundation, a non-profit foundation registered in the Republic of Korea, consists of $65,000 award.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, was attended by the Health Ministers number of countries, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan and Peru.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

First Subunit Tuberculosis Vaccine Shows Potential to Protect

First Subunit Tuberculosis Vaccine Shows Potential to Protect

Tuberculosis vaccine trial results offer potential for BCG Revaccination and subunit vaccines. It is the first 'prevention of infection' trial conducted for TB.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...