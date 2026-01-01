Who Is Being Left Out of Global Genomics Research?

WHO analysis of 1990–2024 studies finds rapid growth in genomics but major equity gaps, with most research based in high-income countries.

Thewith the vast majority of studies concentrated in high-income countries and limited participation from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). ( )The report, titled Human genomics technologies in clinical studies – the research landscape, examines more than three decades of clinical research registered between 1990 and 2024. Along with an accompanying interactive dashboard, it provides the most comprehensive overview to date of how genomic technologies are being applied in clinical research worldwide.According to the analysis, more than 6,500 genomic clinical studies have been registered globally, with afalling costs, and expanding clinical applications.reflecting the strong integration of genomics into these fields.However, the report highlights stark inequities in where and for whom this research is conducted. More thanwhile fewer than 5% took place in low- and middle-income countries. (LMICs)In many cases, LMICs were involved only as secondary study sites, often limited by inadequate sequencing capacity, funding constraints, and weak research infrastructure.Significant demographic gaps were also identified. Over 75% of studies focused on adults aged 18–64 years, while only 4.6% specifically targeted children and just 3.3% focused on older adults. Despite their continued public health importance, communicable diseases accounted for only 3% of all genomic clinical studies reviewed.The findings underscore the need for more inclusive, geographically diverse, and context-responsive genomic research. WHO noted that without deliberate efforts to address these imbalances, advances in genomics risk widening existing health inequities rather than reducing them.The report calls for coordinated global action to ensure that genomic research benefits populations in all regions. Key recommendations includecapacity in underrepresented regions; stronger leadership by LMIC-based research institutions;and other systematically excluded groups; and better alignment of research priorities with local disease burdens.The WHO also emphasized the importance of ethical, socially responsible, and equitable use of genomic technologies to ensure public trust and long-term impact.However, the disparities reflected in this report, unless strategically addressed, could reinforce existing inequities and limit the benefits of genomic science for populations who could benefit most,” said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of the WHO Department of Science for Health.She added that the WHO will continue supporting global efforts to ensure genomic research reflects the diversity of populations and addresses real-world public health needs, helping to translate scientific advances into equitable health outcomes worldwide.Source-Medindia