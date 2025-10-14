WHO Flags Three Toxic Indian Cough Syrups, Including Coldrif

WHO issues a global alert after finding toxic Indian cough syrups linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Also Confirms Contamination Of Coldrif Syrups

20 children lost their lives to tainted cough syrup — a stark reminder of why drug safety cannot be compromised. #coughsyrup #coldrif #drugalert #medindia’

WHO Urges Strict Regulatory Oversight Over Cough Syrups

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a global alert after identifying three contaminated cough syrups made in India—including Coldrif from Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals—which may cause fatal infections. The warning follows the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the toxic medication ().Following Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh officials also confirmed thatwas contaminated with, a poisonous solvent known to cause kidney failure and death when ingested. Of thewere reported fromFollowing the tragedy, the, was arrested in Tamil Nadu by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and will be brought to Chhindwara for further questioning. The company’s manufacturing license has been revoked.Thehas directed all states and union territories to tighten testing and compliance under the, particularly for raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products. WHO also urged global authorities to alert the agency if the tainted syrups are found elsewhere and warned that such products should never be administered to children under five.The implicated syrups include:As investigations continue, authorities stress the urgent need forandto prevent such tragedies from recurring.Source-News on air