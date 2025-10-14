WHO Flags Three Toxic Indian Cough Syrups, Including Coldrif

WHO issues a global alert after finding toxic Indian cough syrups linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a global alert after identifying three contaminated cough syrups made in India—including Coldrif from Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals—which may cause fatal infections. The warning follows the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh linked to the toxic medication (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Madhya Pradesh Also Confirms Contamination Of Coldrif SyrupsFollowing Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh officials also confirmed that Coldrif cough syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol, a poisonous solvent known to cause kidney failure and death when ingested. Of the 20 child deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara, two from Betul, and one from Pandhurna. Five more children remain under treatment.
‘Did You Know?Following the tragedy, the Sresan Pharmaceuticals owner, G. Ranganathan, was arrested in Tamil Nadu by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and will be brought to Chhindwara for further questioning. The company’s manufacturing license has been revoked.
20 children lost their lives to tainted cough syrup — a stark reminder of why drug safety cannot be compromised. #coughsyrup #coldrif #drugalert #medindia’
WHO Urges Strict Regulatory Oversight Over Cough SyrupsThe Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed all states and union territories to tighten testing and compliance under the Drugs Rules, 1945, particularly for raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products. WHO also urged global authorities to alert the agency if the tainted syrups are found elsewhere and warned that such products should never be administered to children under five.
The implicated syrups include:
- Coldrif — Sresan Pharmaceuticals, India
- Respifresh TR — Rednex Pharmaceuticals, India
- ReLife — Shape Pharma, India
