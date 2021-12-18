WHO Europe Urges Caution Over Double Coronavirus Surge

Advertisement

Kluge noted that experience has shown that it is effective to "exercise caution" alongside the "current tools at our disposal," such as vaccines, booster jabs, testing, masks and distancing, which are proven "stabilizers" and enough to "help us to manage the virus and keep people safe.""We have come a long way since 2020. We have seen inspiring examples of solidarity. We know what works. We know how to keep ourselves and others safe. The emergence of Omicron doesn't change that. WHO Europe is in regular contact with experts across the region and will share further information as soon as it is available."Kluge attacked mounting misinformation, most recently seen around the Omicron variant in the region. He urged people to "seek out reliable sources of information that provide advice based on the latest evidence and scientific consensus."Source: IANS