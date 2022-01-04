Who Does Most Housework After Becoming Parents? Husband or Wife

Advertisement

she said.Syrda said the findings might indicate that traditional gender identity norms - the notion of the 'male breadwinner' and its association with masculinity - are so entrenched that couples may try to compensate for a situation where wives earn more than their husbands. She said she was interested to find the effect was stronger in married couples than in unmarried cohabiting parents.she said.Syrda noted that the economic argument for mothers taking on a greater share of household chores was to free their higher-earning (male) partner up to focus on work and maximize the household's standards of living.Syrda said.Syrda said it was important to recognize that there are some childcare tasks where women have an obvious advantage. However, she noted that the research is about housework defined as 'time spent cooking, cleaning, and doing other work around the house'.Syrda said the study - Gendered Housework: Spousal Relative Income, Parenthood and Traditional Gender Identity Norms - is important for the understanding of a prime source of conflict for many married couples. She pointed to research from the U.S. Institute of Family Studies that found the most common area of contention among spouses with children to be chores and responsibilities, highlighting the clash between the traditional division of labor and the modern reality of high-earning, working mothers.Syrda said that previous research showed that the transition to parenthood brought more of a change to the division of labor in couples than any other event, like getting married or having more children. At the same time, her research showed that this appears to strengthen norms regarding gender-typical behavior or even shift individual gender role attitudes.she said.Syrda reflected that one expectation of the 'gender revolution' of the 1960s and 1970s was that women's increased level of employment and earnings would be accompanied by men's greater participation in domestic activities.she said.Source: Eurekalert