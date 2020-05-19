by Iswarya on  May 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

WHO Chief Warns of a Long Road to Travel as Coronavirus Risk Remains High
Majority of the population around the world remains susceptible to COVID-19 virus as the risk remains high, reports the World Health Organization (WHO) chief.

"This is a dangerous enemy, with a dangerous combination of features: this virus is efficient, fast, and fatal," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Even in the worst-affected regions, the proportion of the population with the tell-tale antibodies is no more than 20 percent, and in most places, less than 10 percent, Tedros said.


"In other words: the majority of the world''s population remains susceptible to this virus," he said. "The risk remains high, and we have a long road to travel."

There have been over 4.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the WHO, with more than 300,000 people have lost their lives.

Its health impacts extend far beyond the sickness and death caused by the virus itself, said Tedros, adding that it is also more than a health crisis, as the global economy is headed for its sharpest contraction since the Great Depression.

"All countries have faced challenges in coming to grips with this virus, rich and poor, large and small," he said.

Tedros said the WHO had sounded the alarm early, noting that when the Geneva-based organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China.

"We all have lessons to learn from the pandemic," he said. "Every country and every organization must examine its response and learn from its experience."

Tedros said he would initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned, and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response.

He urged member states to strengthen the WHO.

"The world doesn't need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization," he said. "It needs to strengthen, implement, and finance the systems and organizations it has, including WHO."

Citing the example of nations coming together under the banner of the WHO 40 years ago to rid the world of smallpox, Tedros proclaimed that "when solidarity triumphs over ideology, anything is possible," as COVID-19 has tested, strengthened and strained the bonds of fellowship between nations.

The 73rd World Health Assembly kicked off on Monday for an unprecedented two-day online discussion focusing on future response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

TravelTravel HealthAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Middle East Respiratory SyndromeAcute Coronary SyndromeNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake