WHO Chief Says Omicron Not Mild, Hospitalizing People

According to him, first-generation vaccines may not stop all infections and transmission, but they remain highly effective in reducing hospitalization and death from this virus."So as well as vaccination, public health social measures, including the wearing of well-fitting masks, distancing, avoiding crowds and improving and investing in ventilation are important for limiting transmission," he stressed.At the current pace of vaccine rollout, 109 countries would miss out on fully vaccinating 70 percent of their populations by the start of July 2022.Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic."And we know, for certain, that this is an underestimate of cases because reported numbers do not reflect the backlog of testing around the holidays, the number of positive self-tests not registered, and burdened surveillance systems that miss cases around the world," said the WHO Director-General.Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 297 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.46 million and vaccinations to over 9.27 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 297,504,250 and 5,464,532, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,279,347,173.Source: IANS