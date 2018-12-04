WHO Announces That Sri Lanka's Health Sector is Among the Best in The World

World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General, announced that Sri Lanka's health service is among the best not only in Asia, but also in the world.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who visited the country to celebrate the World Health Day on April 7, said the reason Sri Lanka had such a high-quality health service was due to its free availability and the country's political leadership gave a clear guidance to the health service, Xinhua news agency reported.
‘WHO announced that Sri Lanka's health service is one of the best in Asia and also across the globe.’
Sri Lanka, which was earlier ranked as a low-income country, had now emerged as a middle-income nation and under this situation, the island's health sector was excellent, Tedros said.
"This is a good example even for high-income countries," the WHO official said.
Source: IANS