medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

WHO Announces That Sri Lanka's Health Sector is Among the Best in The World

by Sushma Rao on  April 12, 2018 at 9:44 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General, announced that Sri Lanka's health service is among the best not only in Asia, but also in the world.
WHO Announces That Sri Lanka's Health Sector is Among the Best in The World
WHO Announces That Sri Lanka's Health Sector is Among the Best in The World

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who visited the country to celebrate the World Health Day on April 7, said the reason Sri Lanka had such a high-quality health service was due to its free availability and the country's political leadership gave a clear guidance to the health service, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka, which was earlier ranked as a low-income country, had now emerged as a middle-income nation and under this situation, the island's health sector was excellent, Tedros said.

"This is a good example even for high-income countries," the WHO official said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

How Accessible is Healthcare to the Rich and Poor in India?

How Accessible is Healthcare to the Rich and Poor in India?

Is quality healthcare available to both rich and poor in India? Find out more about healthcare erosion and what's being done to improve patient care.

Universal Healthcare for The Poor: Budget 2018

Universal Healthcare for The Poor: Budget 2018

India launches Modicare, the world's largest healthcare program at the Union Budget 2018 plus lakhs of Health and Wellness Centers under Ayushman Bharat program.

Inequalities In Medical Attention For Dementia Treatment In UK

Inequalities In Medical Attention For Dementia Treatment In UK

Women with dementia appear to receive less primary healthcare, but take more psychotropic medication that may negatively impact their physical health.

High-deductible Healthcare Plans Reduce Both Cost and Usage

High-deductible Healthcare Plans Reduce Both Cost and Usage

High-deductible healthcare plans reduce both cost and usage even of preventive care like cancer screening in order to save money.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...