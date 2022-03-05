About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
WHO Alert - Europe Heading Towards Obesity “Epidemic”

by Dr Jayashree on May 3, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Overweight and obesity rates have reached epidemic proportions across the Region and are still escalating, with none of the 53 Member States of the Region currently on track to meet the WHO Global Noncommunicable Disease (NCD) target of halting the rise of obesity by 2025.

This is according to the new WHO European Regional Obesity Report 2022, published by the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

Obesity
Obesity
 Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
New Data on Obesity And Overweight



Overweight and obesity are among the leading causes of death and disability in the European Region, with recent estimates suggesting they cause more than 1.2 million deaths annually, corresponding to more than 13% of total mortality in the Region.
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
Obesity increases the risk for many NCDs, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and chronic respiratory diseases.

Overweight people and those living with obesity have been disproportionately affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been unfavorable shifts in food consumption and physical activity patterns during the pandemic that will have effects on population health in the years ahead and will need significant effort to reverse.

Obesity - An ongoing "epidemic"



To address the growing epidemic, the report recommends a suite of interventions and policy options that Member States can consider to prevent and tackle obesity in the Region, with an emphasis on building back better after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obesity knows no borders. In the Europe and Central Asia regions, no single country is going to meet the WHO Global NCD target of halting the rise of obesity," said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

The countries in our Region are incredibly diverse, but everyone is challenged to some degree. By creating more enabling environments, promoting investment and innovation in health, and developing strong and resilient health systems, we can change the trajectory of obesity in the Region.

Obesity - A Disease Not Only A Risk Factor



Obesity is a complex disease that presents a health risk. Its causes are much more complex than the mere combination of an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. This report presents the latest evidence, highlighting how vulnerability to unhealthy body weight in early life can affect a person's tendency to develop obesity.

Environmental factors unique to living in modern Europe's highly digitalized societies are also drivers of obesity. However, the report also looks at how digital platforms might also provide opportunities for the promotion and discussion of health and well-being.

Policy Measures: What Can Countries Do?



Addressing obesity is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and is a priority echoed in WHO's European Programme of Work 2020-2025.

The new WHO report outlines how policy interventions that target environmental and commercial determinants of poor diet at the entire population level are likely to be most effective at reversing the obesity epidemic, addressing dietary inequalities, and achieving environmentally sustainable food systems.

Any national policies aiming to address the issues of overweight and obesity must have a high-level political commitment behind them. They should also be comprehensive, reaching individuals across the life course and targeting inequalities.

Efforts to prevent obesity need to consider the wider determinants of the disease, and policy options should move away from approaches that focus on individuals and address the structural drivers of obesity.



Source: Medindia
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
 Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
 Can your obesity increase your chance of getting endometrial (womb) cancer? Excess fat tissue can cause hormonal changes related to endometrial cancer risk.
