Which Vaccines Offer High Protection Against Severe COVID-19?

Protection against severe COVID-19 with two doses of the Pfizer-BioEntech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines remained high for up to 6 months after the second doses, new research examining NHS health record data from more than seven million adults found. Reassuringly, a University of Bristol-led study published on July 20 in the journal BMJ found protection in older adults over 65 and medically vulnerable adults.



Researchers at Bristol Medical School, UK looked at how quickly vaccine effectiveness wanes in adults without SARS-CoV-2 infection and who received the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) or ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca) COVID-19 vaccine compared to unvaccinated individuals.



COVID-19 Vaccines' Effectiveness Studied

Using linked practitioners, hospital and COVID-19 records on 1,951,866 and 3,219,349 adults who had received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively and 2,422,980 unvaccinated adults, researchers were able to provide a clearer picture of vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 hospital admission, COVID-19 death and positive SARS-CoV-2 test.