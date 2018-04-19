medindia
Which Test can Detect Breast Cancer Metastasis Accurately?

April 19, 2018
Scientists have examined the accuracy of two tests that can help detect the spread of cancer to lymph nodes in women with breast cancer.
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer, determining whether cancer cells have spread to the axillary lymph nodes of the armpit is important for guiding treatment decisions.

It has been debated whether axillary ultrasound imaging is equally sensitive for detecting axillary metastatic lymph nodes in different subtypes of breast cancer.

A new BJS (British Journal of Surgery) study indicates that axillary ultrasound imaging is inferior for detecting axillary node metastasis in patients with invasive lobular carcinoma compared with invasive ductal carcinoma.

Therefore, women with invasive lobular carcinoma may benefit from axillary biopsies regardless of the ultrasonographic appearance of the nodes.

The study included women diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma (602 women) or invasive ductal carcinoma (4199 women) in the West of Scotland in 2012-2014.

"Accurate preoperative staging of the axilla is important to allow decisions regarding neoadjuvant therapy to be made; it is also an important factor in the planning of postmastectomy radiotherapy and consequently may affect reconstructive options," wrote the authors.



Source: Eurekalert
Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the 'cool dude' or 'cool babe' look

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

