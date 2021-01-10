About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Which Oral Hygiene Tool is Powerful?

by Dr Jayashree on October 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Which Oral Hygiene Tool is Powerful?

The effectiveness of various oral hygiene devices is examined by new research led by the University at Buffalo. The findings of the research are published in the Journal of the International Academy of Periodontology.

The research aims to separate fact from fiction in determining which oral hygiene tools prevent gum disease.

Advertisement


Tooth brushing is the cornerstone of daily oral hygiene and is a reliable way to control dental plaque.

According to the research, interdental brushes and water pick performed better than other interdental oral hygiene devices at reducing gum disease. Both should be used in combination with daily tooth brushing.
Advertisement

Among the numerous mouth rinses examined, those based on chlorhexidine gluconate (CHX), cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), and essential oils (such as Listerine) were proven to be effective at reducing sticky deposits and gum disease.

Though toothpicks are not effective in controlling gum disease, they can be useful for monitoring gum health by detecting signs of gum disease.

Triclosan toothpaste and mouth rinses can reduce gum disease but the compound is linked to the development of various types of cancers and reproductive defects. Triclosan has been removed from most popular toothpastes in the U.S.

Researchers also found that electric-powered toothbrushes are no more effective at reducing plaque and gum disease than a basic toothbrush.

Little evidence has been published in support of dental floss reducing plaque and gum disease. Though floss is especially useful to remove sticky deposits present in tight space between their teeth, both floss and brushing are essential.

Researchers found insufficient evidence that mouthwashes based on tea tree oil, green tea, anti-inflammatory agents, hydrogen peroxide, sodium benzoate, stannous fluoride, hexetidine, or delmopinol reduced gum disease.

Researchers also found little evidence that supports the claim that dietary supplements improve gum health and professional plaque removal (known as scaling, the process of removing plaque with a scraper) prevents gum disease.

"Patients can be confident that the oral care tools and practices supported by research, as described in the paper, will prevent the initiation and progression of periodontal disease if they are performed regularly and properly", says Scannapieco, principal investigator and chair and professor of oral biology in the UB School of Dental Medicine.

These findings will help dental practitioners and the public identify best practices for preventing gum disease, which affects nearly half of adults 30 and older in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Humans Raised World's Most Dangerous Bird as Pets, Reveals ...
Ideal Blood Sugars to Prevent Vascular Diseases >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Halitosis Dental Check-Up Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth 

Recommended Reading
Child Dental Health
Child Dental Health
Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain ....
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Good oral hygiene is the to healthy teeth during old age. Correct brushing techniques and regular .....
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste: A Necessity of Daily Life
Toothpaste contains various ingredients to remove stains, plaque and tartar, which helps to keep ......
Toothache
Toothache
Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have ...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Halitosis
Halitosis
Halitosis is an embarrassing condition that affects a person’s self confidence. It is usually cause...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close